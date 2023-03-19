Brayden Twaites’ ninth-inning walk became the Ellensburg High School team’s 11th run in a row and the clincher in a 16-15 Central Washington Athletic Conference doubleheader finale with East Valley Saturday at Rotary Park’s Jeff Greear Field.
The 5-foot, 11-inch senior outfielder/pitcher and Spokane Falls Community College commit reached first base with none gone in the ninth, got to third on an errant pickoff attempt to first, and came home with a Red Devil balk.
After a 7-1 loss in the opener, the Bulldogs (2-2 overall, 1-1 CWAC) trailed 15-5 midway through the fifth but scored five in the home half, another in the sixth and four more in the seventh.
Joe Bugni nearly finished East Valley (3-2, 1-1) with a two-out, bases-loaded seventh-inning line drive to shortstop.
Garrett Loen batted 3-for-4 in the afternoon game for two runs, seven RBI and a pair of walks. Ayden Pettigrew (2-4) scored three times and walked once, Bugni (2-6) plated two runners, and Twaites got home three times and walked twice.
Next for Ellensburg, back from fourth in Class 2A, was a 4 p.m. game at Class 1A regional qualifier Deer Park (1-2) Monday at the Whitworth Pine Bowl in Spokane before its 11 a.m. doubleheader with Selah March 25 at Carlon Park’s Archer Field.
Cle Elum-Roslyn 6, Okanogan 4; Cle Elum-Roslyn 11, Okanogan 1
Saturday in Cle Elum
NEXT: Cle Elum-Roslyn (2-1 overall) at Warden (2-1), DH, 11 a.m. March 25
Sunnyside Christian 7, Kittitas 3
Friday at Yakima County Stadium
NEXT: White Swan at Kittitas (1-1 overall), DH, 11 a.m. March 25
BOYS’ SOCCER
Ellensburg 4, Selah 2
Saturday in Selah
NEXT: Ellensburg (2-1-1 overall, 1-0 Central Washington Athletic Conference) at Ephrata (0-2), 6 p.m. Thursday
TRACK AND FIELD
Ellensburg, Cle Elum-Roslyn at Papa Wells Invitational
Saturday at East Valley High School, in Yakima
Boys’ varsity scores
1. West Valley (Yakima) 106; 2. Ephrata 95; 3. Ellensburg 75
Boys’ 100-meter dash
1. Benjamin Pupplo, West Valley (Yakima), 11.07; 2. Colton Magruder, Ellensburg, 11.26 PR; 3. Joshua Green, Ephrata, 11.31
Boys’ 110-meter hurdles
1. Rick Bishop, Sunnyside, 15.21; 2. Joshua Boast, Ellensburg, 15.34; 3. Aiden Waddle, Eisenhower, 16.24
Boys’ 300-meter hurdles
1. Rick Bishop, Sunnyside, 42.90; 2. Joshua Boast, Ellensburg, 43.05 PR; 3. Tyler Raine, Ephrata, 43.80
Boys’ 4x100-meter relay
1. West Valley (Yakima) 44.28; 2. Ellensburg (Joshua Boast, Gabriel Anderson, James Rowley, Colton Magruder) 44.51; 3. Ephrata 45.13
Boys’ discus
1. Weslee Kriete, Ephrata, 150-8; 2. Titus Jeffrey, Grandview, 138-8; 3. Henry Joyce, Ellensburg, 129 PR
Boys’ high jump
1. Aaron Culler, Eisenhower, 6; 2. James Hall, Ellensburg, 5-10 PR; 3. Josiah Watters, West Valley (Yakima), 5-8
Boys’ triple jump
1. Joshua Boast, Ellensburg, 41-7; 2. Aiden Cazares, Sunnyside, 40-1.5; 3. Kyler Black, Ephrata, 38-6.75
Girls’ varsity scores
1. West Valley (Yakima) 109.2; 2. Ellensburg 100.2; 3. Eisenhower 81
Girls’ 100-meter dash
1. Carsyn Arlt, Ellensburg, 13.40; 2. Bella Garza, Othello, 13.50; 3. Aysia Garcia, Zillah, 13.60
Girls’ 400-meter dash
1. Isabela Alvarado, Eisenhower, 1:02.54; 2. Ilene Moran, AC Davis, 1:03.10; 3. Brooke Seim, Ellensburg, 1:04.84
Girls’ 800-meter run
1. Isabela Alvarado, Eisenhower, 2:28.48; 2. Skye Stenehjem, West Valley (Yakima), 2:30.72; 3. Holly Fromherz, Ellensburg, 2:31.12
Girls’ 1,600-meter run
1. Holly Fromherz, Ellensburg, 5:33.86 PR; 2. Nicole Murdock, West Valley (Yakima), 5:39.09; 3. Sherlyn Perales, Eisenhower, 5:44.22
Girls’ 3,200-meter run
1. Alexa Laughlin, Ephrata, 12:18.77; 2. Bevani Yrigoyen, LaSalle, 12:57.14; 3. Eva Herion, Ellensburg, 13:16.57
Girls’ 100-meter hurdles
1. Julieanne Child, Ellensburg, 18.18 PR; 2. Mia Moser, West Valley (Yakima), 18.84; 3. Breanna Roth, Ephrata, 19.09
Girls’ 4x100-meter relay
1. Ellensburg (Julieanne Child, Brooke Seim, Jocelyn Newschwander, Carsyn Arlt) 53.41; 2. West Valley (Yakima) 53.82; 3. Othello 53.83
Girls’ 4x400-meter relay
1. West Valley (Yakima) 4:26.18; 2. Ellensburg (Brooke Seim, Briar Wilson, Avrie Nemrow, Holly Fromherz) 4:35.55; 3. Sunnyside 4:54.03
Girls’ discus
1. Mary Mickelson, Eisenhower, 125-1; 2. Faith Larsen, Ellensburg, 105 PR; 3. Gabriella Verduzco, Eisenhower, 98-8
Girls’ high jump
1. Isabela Diehm, Eisenhower, 4-10
T-2. Sailor Walker, Ellensburg/Gracie Glondo, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 4-8
Girls’ triple jump
1. Mia Hicks, Zillah, 34-6.75; 2. Jocelyn Newschwander, Ellensburg, 34-6.5; 3. Alexia Lee, Eisenhower, 32-7.5
NEXT: Ellensburg at Ray Cross Invitational, 10:20 a.m. March 25, Ephrata High School; Cle Elum-Roslyn at World Records Camp, 9 a.m. March 25, Central Washington University
Kittitas at Windbreaker Invitational
Friday at Wahluke High School
Boys’ 100-meter dash
1. Chase Nielson, Connell, 11.65; 2. Felix Sabalza, Pasco, 11.79; 3. Jonathan Marin, Kittitas, 11.85 PR
Boys’ 110-meter hurdles
1. Cody Brown, River View, 17.06; 2. Josiah Skindzier, Kittitas, 18.37; 3. Kaleb Norman, Kiona-Benton, 18.38
Boys’ 300-meter hurdles
1. Kaleb Norman, Kiona-Benton, 44.74; 2. Tucker Stevens, Naches Valley, 45.66; Josiah Skindzier, Kittitas, 46.04
Boys’ 4x100-meter relay
1. Kittitas (Brody Stewart, Josh Rosbach, Brendon Trudell, Jonathan Marin) 45.71; 2. Connell 45.83; 3. Wenatchee 46.10
Boys’ high jump
1. Pedro Chavez, Riverside, 6; 2. Brayan Calvario, Wahluke, 5-10; 3. Owen Stickney, Kittitas, 5-6
Boys’ pole vault
1. Josiah Skindzier, Kittitas, 11-6; 2. Owen Moultray, Selah, 11; 3. Dawson Muller, Pasco, 11
Boys’ long jump
1. Chase Nielson, Connell, 20-7; 2. Owen Stickney, Kittitas, 19-1.5; 3. Alex Morfin, Pasco, 18-8.5
NEXT: Kittitas at Holder Relays, 10 a.m. April 1, Zaepfel Stadium, in Yakima