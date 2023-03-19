Support Local Journalism


Brayden Twaites’ ninth-inning walk became the Ellensburg High School team’s 11th run in a row and the clincher in a 16-15 Central Washington Athletic Conference doubleheader finale with East Valley Saturday at Rotary Park’s Jeff Greear Field.

The 5-foot, 11-inch senior outfielder/pitcher and Spokane Falls Community College commit reached first base with none gone in the ninth, got to third on an errant pickoff attempt to first, and came home with a Red Devil balk.


