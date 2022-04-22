Support Local Journalism


The Ellensburg High boys’ soccer team avoided a Central Washington Athletic Conference sweep at the hands of visiting East Valley Thursday.

Instead, the Bulldogs broke the Red Devils’ three-game win streak 3-1 for their third triumph in their last five outings.

Ellensburg (5-7 overall, 4-5 CWAC) pulled East Valley (11-2, 7-2) down to fifth in the Class 2A rankings and is 4-4 since falling 2-0 in the first meeting March 22 in Yakima.

Next for the Bulldogs is a game at Grandview (6-5-1, 6-3), a winner of six of its last seven including a 3-0 win April 2 in Ellensburg, scheduled for noon Saturday.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Ellensburg at Central Washington Athletic Conference Pod

Wednesday at Black Rock Creek Golf Course, in Sunnyside

Team scores

1. Selah 427; 2. East Valley 446; 3. Othello 497; 4. Ephrata 500; 5. Prosser 546; 6. Grandview 557; 7. Ellensburg 602

Individual scores

1. Lexi Becker, Selah, 92; 2. Jayme Dwight, Ephrata, 93; 3. Anistyn Long, East Valley, 106; 21. Hannah Henry, Ellensburg, 65-72–137; 26. Chloe Clyburn, Ellensburg, 69-73–142; Maggie Bryant 81-80–161; Aislin Paton, Ellensburg, 81-81–162

NEXT: Ellensburg at CWAC Pod, noon Monday, Yakima Elks Golf & Country Club, in Selah

Cle Elum-Roslyn at EWAC meet

Wednesday at Suntides Golf Course, in Yakima

Team scores

1. Riverside Christian 138; 2. White Swan 239; 3. La Salle 332; 4. Zillah 363; 5. Cle Elum-Roslyn 373; 6. Highland 385; 7. Yakama Nation 395; 8. Naches Valley 447; 9. Wapato 455

Individual scores

T-1. Maddie Kime, Naches Valley/Marisa Tillequots, Wapato, 97; 3. Quincy Abram, La Salle, 100; 7. Norah Nichols 109*; 20. Nikole Anderson 128*; 29. Kayla Barr 136*

* Season-best score

NEXT: Cle Elum-Roslyn at Desert Aire Golf Course, 11 a.m. Monday, in Mattawa

