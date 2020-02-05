Ellensburg girls edge Toppenish
It was close, but the Ellensburg High School girls basketball team held on for a 46-45 victory over Toppenish.
Kami Hartrick scored with under 30 seconds left, but Toppenish missed a 3-point attempt in the final seconds.
Ellensburg improved to 19-0, 17-0 CWAC.
Sophomore Dylan Philip scored 17 points, senior Brinley Hagemeier added nine and sophomore Katie Blume finished with five.
EHS boys fall to No. 1 2A team in the state
The Ellensburg High School boys basketball team’s four-game win streak was snapped on Tuesday as Toppenish (18-1, 16-1 CWAC) won 69-56.
EHS led 28-26 at the half, but was outscored 43-28 in the final two quarters (29-18 in the fourth).
Senior Ryan Ferguson finished with 15 points, sophomore Aiden Lewis had 13, and Ray Mayo tallied 10.
Kittitas boys win
The Kittitas High School boys basketball team won in a close contest versus Tri-Cities Prep on Tuesday, 66-65.
Senior Justin Hudson finished with a game-leading 25 points. Sophomore Blake Catlin added 17 and Josh Rosbach had eight.
Kittitas currently sits fourth in the EWAC at 8-4. TCP sits in fifth and dropped to 6-6.
Kittitas girls fall to TCP
The Kittitas High School girls basketball team fell to Tri-Cities Prep on Tuesday 54-20.
Senior Kyra Rupp led Kittitas with eight points.