Ellensburg girls basketball defeats Toppenish

The Ellensburg High School girls basketball team defeated Toppenish on Saturday, 60-38. The win keeps the Bulldogs first in the CWAC at 8-0, 10-0 overall.

EHS was led by sophomore Dylan Philip who notched 16 points. Freshman Rylee Leishman and sophomore Kaelynn Smith each added 10 points.

EHS boys fall to Toppenish

The Ellensburg High School boys basketball team fell to Toppenish on Saturday, 80-51.

Sophomore Aiden Lewis led with 15 points, senior Ryan Ferguson scored 13 and sophomore JT Fenz added 11.

— Daily Record staff

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.