Ellensburg girls basketball defeats Toppenish
The Ellensburg High School girls basketball team defeated Toppenish on Saturday, 60-38. The win keeps the Bulldogs first in the CWAC at 8-0, 10-0 overall.
EHS was led by sophomore Dylan Philip who notched 16 points. Freshman Rylee Leishman and sophomore Kaelynn Smith each added 10 points.
EHS boys fall to Toppenish
The Ellensburg High School boys basketball team fell to Toppenish on Saturday, 80-51.
Sophomore Aiden Lewis led with 15 points, senior Ryan Ferguson scored 13 and sophomore JT Fenz added 11.