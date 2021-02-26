Playing its second of four straight matches on the road, the Ellensburg High School girls soccer team soundly defeated Grandview, 7-0, behind a ferocious attack.
The Bulldogs (4-0, 4-0 CWAC) got out ahead early, with midfielder Maddy Snow leading the charge. The senior recorded two goals in the first half to secure a brace, and helped them out to a 4-0 lead at the halftime whistle.
But it wasn’t just Snow who prospered on the attack, she was one of five girls to score for EHS, along with junior Dylan Philip, sophomore Carsyn Arlt, junior Anna Engeland, and senior Blake Johnson.
Senior Caitlyn Cheney also recorded as assist for the Bulldogs.
On the defensive end, the sophomore goalkeeping pair of Vivianne Wright and Reagan Messner combined for three saves and the clean sheet in the dominant effort.
Undefeated Ellensburg will take on East Valley High School on the road next at noon, Saturday, who they defeated earlier this season at home, 3-2.
Kittitas volleyball sweeps Dayton on the road
The Kittitas High School volleyball team was victorious on the road Thursday night, defeating Dayton in three sets, 25-17, 25-18, 25-21.
Coyotes contributors included:
• Natalia Benevides, 11 digs, 2 kills, 7 aces
• Amelia Mohn, 6 digs, 12 assists
• Jillian Provaznik ,10 digs, 5 kills, 5 aces, 14 assists
• Courtney Coates, 2 blocks, 5 kills, 4 digs
• Sydney Lael, 8 digs, 3 aces
Kittitas is next in action at noon, Saturday at Cle Elum-Roslyn.