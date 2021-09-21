PREP ROUNDUP: Ellensburg girls’ soccer rallies for win at East Valley By JAKE MCNEAL sports editor Sep 21, 2021 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Ellensburg High girls’ soccer team’s second-half comeback did the trick against East Valley in Central Washington Athletic Conference action Tuesday in Yakima.The Bulldogs rallied 3-2 for their third win in a row.“We went down 2-0 at halftime and they just turned it around in the second half,” Ellensburg coach Jim Engeland said. “They dug deep and showed grit and fought hard to get that win.” East Valley (3-2 overall, 2-1 CWAC) benefited from a Bulldogs own goal three minutes in and scored for themselves in the 37th, but Dylan Philip found the back of the net in the 48th (with an Anna Engeland assist) as did Abby Botten in the 68th (with another Engeland assist) and Layne Rogel in the 79th (with help from Jamison Philip) to seal the deal.Next for Ellensburg (3-1 overall, 1-1 CWAC) is a CWAC home game against Ephrata (3-3, 1-2), which fell 4-0 to visiting Selah Tuesday, scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday.Cle Elum-Roslyn 7, Columbia 0The Warriors shut out Columbia in Eastern Washington Athletic Conference play Tuesday in Burbank.Cle Elum-Roslyn improved to 3-2 overall, 2-0 EWAC, and the Coyotes fell to 0-3, 0-3.Next for the Warriors is an EWAC home contest with Mabton scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Cle Elum.VOLLEYBALLGranger 3, Cle Elum-Roslyn 1The visiting Warriors gave host Granger, the returning No. 1 in the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference, a tough time Tuesday.Granger persisted, however, 3-1 (21-25, 23-25, 25-23, 13-25). “On the whole, I think our girls played really well, especially in games two and three,” Cle Elum-Roslyn coach Holly Fleshman said. “A lot of girls stood up and shined: Summer Isotalo was swinging hard on the sets she was getting on every set, which is amazing because she can sometimes be timid. It was awesome to see her be aggressive and get some kills. Nikole Anderson stood out and set every single game, and she hustled her butt to the ball, and so did Amanda Board. Offensively, Kindall Gray swung really hard, and when she did she got a lot of kills.”The Warriors fell to 1-4 overall, 1-2 EWAC, and the Spartans improved to 5-0, 3-0.Next for the Warriors is an EWAC contest scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Goldendale.Ellensburg 3, Selah 0The traveling Bulldogs overpowered Selah 25-12, 28-26, 25-23 in their Central Washington Athletic Conference opener Tuesday.“I actually thought Selah did a great job attacking from both pins,” Ellensburg coach Jesse Stueckle said. “We were not good enough defending at the net, and missed too many dig opportunities. We were able to convert a few timely balls and created just enough offense to win sets two and three.”Abby Harrell powered the Bulldogs (2-1 overall, 1-0 CWAC) with 17 kills, 10 digs, 10 perfect passes and five aces, and Leah Drexler hustled for 14 digs, six perfect passes and a pair of aces.Kacey Mayo and Lilly Button dealt 16 and 13 respective assists, and Reaghan Naboychik came away with eight digs, seven kills and two aces.Alana Marrs attacked for four kills and Parker Lyyski blocked three shots and dealt three aces.“I thought we passed well enough tonight and were able to put the ball away at key times,” Stueckle said. “However, we had too many unforced hitting errors and gave too many points away at the service line. I’m looking forward to getting back in the gym to clean some things up.”Selah fell to 1-2, 0-1 CWAC.Next for the Bulldogs is a CWAC home game with East Valley scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday. Tags Central Washington Athletic Conference East Valley Sport Football Volleyball Kill Bulldog Lyyski Ace Home Game 