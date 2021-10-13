PREP ROUNDUP: Ellensburg girls’ soccer wins 11th in a row BY JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Oct 13, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The top-ranked Ellensburg High School girls’ soccer team’s win streak reached 11 games with a 7-0 Central Washington Athletic Conference win Tuesday in Ephrata.The Bulldogs (11-1 overall, 8-1 CWAC) beat the Tigers (2-10-1, 1-9) by the very same score as they did Sept. 23 in Ellensburg, and pitched their sixth shutout by at least four goals.“We are grateful for the recognition of the girls’ extraordinary efforts this far,” said Bulldogs coach Jim Engeland of Ellensburg’s rarified air. “Nonetheless, we must continue to improve and compete at the highest level.” Jamison Philip scored in the 19th minute Tuesday with Layne Rogel’s help, Dylan Philip scored twice in a row — the first in the 38th minute and the second in the 59th with Jami Nelson’s assist — and Rogel scored in the 60th with a Jamison Philip pass.Dylan Philip scored twice more — her third goal in the 73rd and her fourth in the 74th with Eliana Torres’ aid — and Frannie Valverde landed a shot with Anna Engeland’s service in the 78th.Next for the Bulldogs — No. 2 in Class 2A by day’s end after new top-ranked Sehome (9-1-2) won its fifth game in a row 5-2 at Class 1A/2A/3A Northwest rival Oak Harbor Tuesday — is a CWAC home game against Othello (8-4, 6-3), a winner of five in a row after beating Selah 3-1 at home Tuesday.The Huskies began their win streak after visiting Ellensburg trounced them 6-0 Sept. 25.VOLLEYBALL Cle Elum-Roslyn 3, Highland 1The Warriors finished the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference rival Scotties 3-1 (26-24, 25-15, 9-25, 25-16) for their second win in a row and their fourth in their last five Tuesday in Cowiche.“After losing to them in early September, the players were ready to come back and show their improvement,” Cle Elum-Roslyn coach Holly Fleshman said. “Kindall Gray pulled off two awesome serving runs in game two and game four, earning six aces and not missing a serve all night. Megan Conover also accomplished some great serving runs, earning four aces. Defensively, Ady Maletzke and Kindall Gray played well, earning 45 and 34 digs, respectively. Gwen Ellison also played the back row well, picking up 26 digs. Offensively, Gwen Ellison and Kindall Gray played well, earning six kills each. As with last week, it was great seeing our players step up and demonstrate their growth over this season. We look forward to continuing to push and improve with every day.”Next for the Warriors is an EWAC home game against No. 6 Granger (10-1, 9-1), which swept visiting Kittitas Tuesday for its fifth straight-set win in its last six games and beat traveling Cle Elum-Roslyn 3-1 Sept. 21, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Cle Elum.Granger 3, Kittitas 0The Coyotes’ two-match win streak came to an end in straight Eastern Washington Athletic Conference sets Tuesday at No. 6 Granger.The Spartans improved to 10-1 overall, 9-1 EWAC with their fifth shutout win in its last six games, and Kittitas fell to 3-6, 3-6.Next for the Coyotes is an EWAC home game against Goldendale (10-0, 9-0), which shut out visiting Kittitas Sept. 21, blanked Mabton at home Tuesday and has given up a single set all season, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOct. 11 blotter: Cougar kills a goatKittitas County Sheriff's Office looks at path forward amidst fentanyl epidemicLexy Hibbs and Ava LaValley win crowns at Rodeo Washington PageantNew school creates new traffic problems in adjacent neighborhoodEllensburg Police make arrest in controlled substance homicideSuspect in Ellensburg overdose death arrested in HawaiiOct. 8 blotter: Prowler reportsHOMECOMING FIREWORKS: Ellensburg football comes up short against No. 8 ProsserLetter: Sign's message is demeaning and rude to womenAll good things come to an end, the 420 Loft Art Gallery will close at the end of 2021 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter