PREP ROUNDUP: Ellensburg girls' soccer wins seventh in a row in Prosser By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Oct 1, 2021 The Ellensburg High School girls' soccer team pitched its fourth shutout and won its seventh game in a row Thursday at Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Prosser, eclipsing its six-game spring season winning streak.Dylan Philip scored for the Bulldogs (7-1 overall, 5-1 CWAC) in the 10th minute with Layne Rogel's assist, Jamison Philip followed in the 20th with Dylan Philip's help, Rogel found the back of the net in the 49th with Jami Nelson's expertise and Dylan Philip landed another goal in the 53rd with Melissa Sanchez's hustle.The Mustangs fell to 4-4, 2-4. Ellensburg is scheduled to begin the second leg of its CWAC quest with a 6 p.m. rematch Tuesday at Selah (7-3, 5-1), which shut out the Bulldogs 1-0 in their season opener and blanked Prosser 5-0 at home Sept. 28, and Ellensburg can beat the Vikings for the third time in their last four meetings.Cle Elum-Roslyn 3, Warden 0The Warriors won via shutout for the fourth time and won their fifth game in a row Thursday, this time against the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference rival Warden in Cle Elum.Cle Elum-Roslyn improved to 6-2, 5-0 EWAC and Warden fell to 1-5, 1-3.The Warriors are scheduled next for an EWAC game at Highland, which beat visiting Cle Elum-Roslyn 1-0 in the spring season, at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Cowiche.VOLLEYBALL Columbia 3, Kittitas 0Kittitas High School fell in straight Eastern Washington Athletic Conference sets — a matchup of Coyote mascots — Thursday in Kittitas and fell to 1-5 overall, 1-5 EWAC.Columbia improved to 4-4, 4-2.Next for Kittitas is an EWAC home game against Cle Elum-Roslyn (3-5, 3-3), which rallied from a first-set loss to beat Mabton 3-1 at home Thursday, scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in Kittitas.The Coyotes swept Cle Elum-Roslyn twice in the spring season.Cle Elum-Roslyn 3, Mabton 1The Warriors put an end to Eastern Washington Athletic Conference rival Mabton’s two-game win streak in 16-26, 25-23, 25-16, 25-7 style Thursday in Cle Elum.“After a bit of a slow start losing the first set, the team woke up and pulled out the next three,” said Warriors coach Holly Fleshman, whose side (3-5 overall, 3-3 EWAC) beat Mabton (3-4, 2-3) for the second time in their last three meetings. “The serving star of the night was freshman Gwen Ellison, who served 24 points and earned six aces. Her stellar serving pulled the team out of a run of missed serves and reignited everyone's engines. Defensively, libero Ady Maletzke and Ellison led the team with 16 and 11 digs respectively, and numerous perfect passes on free balls. Offensively, Ellison, Kindall Gray and Tani'a Denney dominated the court, earning nine, 13 and seven kills respectively."Next for Cle Elum-Roslyn, which won its second game in a row, is the Ephrata Volleyball Tournament set to include Class 1B Almira-Coulee-Hartline High, Class 2B Bridgeport High and Class 2A/3A/4A Clarkston High, scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday at Class 2A Ephrata. 