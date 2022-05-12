Chante Leadercharge (8), Olivia Carlson (23), Lily Case (16), Kass Winter (11) and the fouth seed Ellensburg High softball team enter the Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals against fifth-seeded Ephrata Saturday at Carlon Park in Selah.
Ellensburg senior Maddie Kennedy-Colson pitches against West Valley Thursday in Yakima.
Ellensburg junior third baseman Chante Leadercharge covers third against West Valley Thursday in Yakima.
Ellensburg junior outfielder EJ McIntosh reaches third base against West Valley Thursday in Yakima.
Ellensburg junior third baseman Chante Leadercharge leads off from second against West Valley Thursday in Yakima.
Ellensburg junior outfielder Reagan Messner leads off from first base against West Valley Thursday in Yakima.
Ellensburg junior outfielder Reagan Messner scores against West Valley Thursday in Yakima.
Ellensburg sophomore second baseman Hannah Krogstadt leads off from second against West Valley Thursday in Yakima.
Ellensburg junior third baseman Chante Leadercharge scores against West Valley Thursday in Yakima.
Ellensburg freshman Olivia Carlson (23) pitches against West Valley Thursday in Yakima.
Ellensburg junior first baseman Lilly Button fields against West Valley Thursday in Yakima.
Ellensburg freshman Olivia Carlson pitches against West Valley Thursday in Yakima.
Ellensburg senior shortstop Lily Case makes a cutoff throw against West Valley Thursday in Yakima.
Ellensburg junior outfielder Reagan Messner relays against West Valley Thursday in Yakima.
Cle Elum-Roslyn sophomore center fielder Ella Singer reaches second against White Swan Wednesday in Cle Elum.
Cle Elum-Roslyn junior outfielder Paycie Duncan reaches second against White Swan Wednesday in Cle Elum.
Cle Elum-Roslyn junior shortstop Zoi Romig reaches second base against White Swan Wednesday in Cle Elum.
Cle Elum-Roslyn junior outfielder Kylie Jacobson watches from first base against White Swan Wednesday in Cle Elum.
Cle Elum-Roslyn junior outfielder Kylie Jacobson heads for second base against White Swan Wednesday in Cle Elum.
Cle Elum-Roslyn junior pitcher Rachael Bator reaches second base against White Swan Wednesday in Cle Elum.
Cle Elum-Roslyn junior second baseman Kaylin Aper reaches second against White Swan Wednesday in Cle Elum.
Class 4A West Valley’s hot streak continued against the No. 22 Ellensburg High softball team in the Bulldogs’ regular-season finale doubleheader Thursday in Yakima.
The Rams won their fourth and fifth games in a row, 9-8 with a walk-off in the opener and 24-6 in the closer.
Ellensburg (10-10 overall) brought in six fifth-inning runs to lead 8-1 in the early contest but, after Maddie Kennedy-Colson twisted an ankle tracking a popup along the first base line and came out of the pitching circle, West Valley (11-7) answered with two in the home half, three in the sixth and, with the “Rocky” theme song playing over the park speakers to inspire the comeback, three in the seventh.
Rams senior infielder Anika Garcia doubled in junior outfielder Haley Betterton for the win, and Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing” helped to celebrate.
Next for the fourth-seed Bulldogs is fifth-seeded Ephrata (11-9) in the Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Carlon Park’s Archer Field in Selah, from which the winner advances to face top seed Othello (19-1) in the 1 p.m. semifinals.
Ellensburg split the regular-season series with the Tigers in a 4-3 win and a 5-4 loss May 4 in Ephrata and outscores opponents 11-8 per game to the Tigers’ 11-5.
Cle Elum-Roslyn 16, Goldendale 7
Friday in Goldendale
Cle Elum-Roslyn 19, White Swan 4
Cle Elum-Roslyn 15, White Swan 0
Wednesday in Cle Elum
NEXT: Cle Elum-Roslyn at Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals, TBA, Tuesday
BOYS’ GOLF
CWAC Pod 6
May 11 at Black Rock Creek Golf Course in Sunnyside
Ellensburg fifth, 374 points
NEXT: Ellensburg at CWAC District Golf Tournament, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Black Rock Creek Golf Course, in Sunnyside
GIRLS’ GOLF
CWAC Pod 6
May 12 at Lakeview Golf & Country Club, in Soap Lake
Ellensburg seventh, 1,600 points
NEXT: Ellensburg at District 5/6 Girls’ Golf Championships, Lakeview Golf & Country Club, 10 a.m. Thursday in Soap Lake