Class 4A West Valley’s hot streak continued against the No. 22 Ellensburg High softball team in the Bulldogs’ regular-season finale doubleheader Thursday in Yakima.

The Rams won their fourth and fifth games in a row, 9-8 with a walk-off in the opener and 24-6 in the closer.

Ellensburg (10-10 overall) brought in six fifth-inning runs to lead 8-1 in the early contest but, after Maddie Kennedy-Colson twisted an ankle tracking a popup along the first base line and came out of the pitching circle, West Valley (11-7) answered with two in the home half, three in the sixth and, with the “Rocky” theme song playing over the park speakers to inspire the comeback, three in the seventh.

Rams senior infielder Anika Garcia doubled in junior outfielder Haley Betterton for the win, and Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing” helped to celebrate.

Next for the fourth-seed Bulldogs is fifth-seeded Ephrata (11-9) in the Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Carlon Park’s Archer Field in Selah, from which the winner advances to face top seed Othello (19-1) in the 1 p.m. semifinals.

Ellensburg split the regular-season series with the Tigers in a 4-3 win and a 5-4 loss May 4 in Ephrata and outscores opponents 11-8 per game to the Tigers’ 11-5.

Cle Elum-Roslyn 16, Goldendale 7

Friday in Goldendale

Cle Elum-Roslyn 19, White Swan 4

Cle Elum-Roslyn 15, White Swan 0

Wednesday in Cle Elum

NEXT: Cle Elum-Roslyn at Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals, TBA, Tuesday

BOYS’ GOLF

CWAC Pod 6

May 11 at Black Rock Creek Golf Course in Sunnyside

Ellensburg fifth, 374 points

NEXT: Ellensburg at CWAC District Golf Tournament, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Black Rock Creek Golf Course, in Sunnyside

GIRLS’ GOLF

CWAC Pod 6

May 12 at Lakeview Golf & Country Club, in Soap Lake

Ellensburg seventh, 1,600 points

NEXT: Ellensburg at District 5/6 Girls’ Golf Championships, Lakeview Golf & Country Club, 10 a.m. Thursday in Soap Lake

