Ellensburg wrestling places first at Wilfong Invite in Puyallup
The Bulldogs placed first in a 12-team tournament in Puyallup and were the only team from the East Side. Top three teams:1st, Ellensburg (179.5); 2nd, Prairie (147.5); 3rd, Puyallup (142.5).
106: Jack Eylar, 1st
113: Tyson Holloway, 2nd
126: Christian Davis, 1st
145: Wade Weaver, 4th
152: Cole Weaver, 2nd
160: Corgan Smith, 3rd
170: Lorenzo Gonzales, 1st
182: Henry Rinehart, 2nd
Kittitas wrestling results at Tony Saldivar Iron Man (Granger) tournament on Saturday.
113: Freshman Jonathan Jones (3-2) 6th
120: Sophomore Tony Rios (4-0) 1st
126: Freshman Wesley Martin (0-2)
126: Freshman Dominic Wilson (1-3) 8th
132: Freshman Hunter Smith (3-2)
138: Junior Ridge Essman (3-2)
145: Freshman Josiah Skindzier (1-2)
152: Senior Pedro Ferrer (0-2)
152: Junior Anthony Michel (4-1)
160: Freshman Thomas Sheely (0-2)
170: Junior Paul Jones (2-1) 2nd
1) Granger 233.5; 2) Zillah 192; 3) Forks 127; 4) Riverside 105; 5) Kittitas 101; 6) Sunnyside 100.5; 7) East Valley Yakima 94; 8) Prosser 93; 9) Riverside – OR 89.5; 10) Cascade Leavenworth 86; 11) Grandview 82.5; 12) White Swan 58.5; 13) Warden 56.5; 14) Irrigon 52; 15) Wahluke 47; 16) Mabton 38.5; 17) Goldendale 38; 18) Highland 36; 19) Eisenhower 35
Kittitas girls results at Tony Saldivar Iron Man (Granger) tournament
145: Junior Olivia Hess (2-2) 4th
170: Junior Natalie Edgar (0-2)
Cle Elum-Roslyn boys basketball falls on Saturday
The Cle Elum-Roslyn boys basketball team fell to Naches Valley, 71-47, Saturday.
The Warriors trailed 27-22 at the half, but were outscored 26-6 in the third quarter giving Naches Valley a comfortable lead heading into the final quarter.
Griffin Bator led Cle Elum-Roslyn with 14 points, Jake Kelly scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Luke Chafin notched 11 points with three 3s.
Cle Elum-Roslyn girls lose to Naches
The Cle Elum-Roslyn girls basketball team fell to Naches Valley, 55-51, Saturday.
Cle Elum-Roslyn led 38-32 heading into the fourth quarter, but were outscored 23-13 for Naches Valley to pull away with a victory.
Grace Terrill led Cle Elum-Roslyn with 27 points on 8-of-10 shooting with four 3s. Ariana Lombardi notched 11 points and Hallee Hink scored seven.