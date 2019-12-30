Cle Elum-Roslyn vs Woodland_09
Cle Elum-Roslyn High School’s Grace Terrill (30) shoots a free throw against Woodland High School Saturday at Kittitas High School.

 Jacob Ford / Daily Record

Grace Terrill inches closer to 1,000 career points in Warriors’ loss to Woodland

Cle Elum-Roslyn fell to Woodland, 61-41.

The Warriors were led by Grace Terrill. She scored 15 points and is now eight points away from reaching 1,000 in her career.

Hallee Hink notched eight points and Dani Santa added six.

Kittitas girls basketball improves to 6-3

The Coyotes defeated Highland on Saturday, 45-44, in Kittitas’ Holiday Tournament.

Kyra Rupp led with 20 points and six rebounds. Amelia Mohn notched 13 points four assists and 2 steals. Samantha Graham had four points and six rebounds.

Brooke Ravet and Hannah Moore both made key 3-pointers.

Kittitas boys edge Cle Elum-Roslyn

Two teams in the county faced off at Kittitas’ Holiday Tournament on Saturday. Kittitas came away with a 73-67 victory.

Both teams were tied at the half.

Justin Hudson of KHS notched 28 points along with eight assists, seven rebounds and five steals. Jaymeson Walters had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Cody VanDorn and Blake Catlin each scored 12 points.

For Cle Elum-Roslyn, Griffin Bator scored 20 points with eight boards. Jake Kelly tallied 13 points with a sterling 20 rebounds and five steals. Jett Favero scored 15 points and Luke Chafin added 10.

Ellensburg boys drop to 2-7 at SunDome Shootout in Yakima

After falling to Selah on Friday, the Bulldogs fell to Lakewood, 89-61.

Ryan Ferguson and Riley Perez each scored 12 points. Aiden Lewis notched 11.

Kittitas wrestling results at Pomeroy Christmas Tournament on Friday

Results:

113

Jonathan Jones (2-2) 3rd

120

Dominic Wilson (1-2) 4th

120

Tony Rios (3-0) 1st

126

Jonathan Marin (3-1) 3rd

132

Hunter Smith (2-1) 2nd

138

Stephen Mchargue (2-2)

138

Josiah Skindzier (1-2)

145

Pedro Ferrer (0-2)

152

Anthony Michel (1-2)

160

Thomas Sheely (3-1) 3rd

170

Paul Jones (3-1) 3rd

220

Jack Waters (0-2)

Team Scores:

1) Clearwater Valley, 133; 2) Potlatch, 131; Kittitas, 120; Orofino, 103

Other Schools participating: Clarkston JV, Joseph, Hanford JV, Enterprise, Union, Colfax/GarPal, Imbler, Pomeroy, Ritzville, Dayton, Kennewick JV, Burbank, Tekoa-Rosalia

Girls

155

Natalie Edgar (0-2) 2nd

