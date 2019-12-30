Grace Terrill inches closer to 1,000 career points in Warriors’ loss to Woodland
Cle Elum-Roslyn fell to Woodland, 61-41.
The Warriors were led by Grace Terrill. She scored 15 points and is now eight points away from reaching 1,000 in her career.
Hallee Hink notched eight points and Dani Santa added six.
Kittitas girls basketball improves to 6-3
The Coyotes defeated Highland on Saturday, 45-44, in Kittitas’ Holiday Tournament.
Kyra Rupp led with 20 points and six rebounds. Amelia Mohn notched 13 points four assists and 2 steals. Samantha Graham had four points and six rebounds.
Brooke Ravet and Hannah Moore both made key 3-pointers.
Kittitas boys edge Cle Elum-Roslyn
Two teams in the county faced off at Kittitas’ Holiday Tournament on Saturday. Kittitas came away with a 73-67 victory.
Both teams were tied at the half.
Justin Hudson of KHS notched 28 points along with eight assists, seven rebounds and five steals. Jaymeson Walters had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Cody VanDorn and Blake Catlin each scored 12 points.
For Cle Elum-Roslyn, Griffin Bator scored 20 points with eight boards. Jake Kelly tallied 13 points with a sterling 20 rebounds and five steals. Jett Favero scored 15 points and Luke Chafin added 10.
Ellensburg boys drop to 2-7 at SunDome Shootout in Yakima
After falling to Selah on Friday, the Bulldogs fell to Lakewood, 89-61.
Ryan Ferguson and Riley Perez each scored 12 points. Aiden Lewis notched 11.
Kittitas wrestling results at Pomeroy Christmas Tournament on Friday
Results:
113
Jonathan Jones (2-2) 3rd
120
Dominic Wilson (1-2) 4th
120
Tony Rios (3-0) 1st
126
Jonathan Marin (3-1) 3rd
132
Hunter Smith (2-1) 2nd
138
Stephen Mchargue (2-2)
138
Josiah Skindzier (1-2)
145
Pedro Ferrer (0-2)
152
Anthony Michel (1-2)
160
Thomas Sheely (3-1) 3rd
170
Paul Jones (3-1) 3rd
220
Jack Waters (0-2)
Team Scores:
1) Clearwater Valley, 133; 2) Potlatch, 131; Kittitas, 120; Orofino, 103
Other Schools participating: Clarkston JV, Joseph, Hanford JV, Enterprise, Union, Colfax/GarPal, Imbler, Pomeroy, Ritzville, Dayton, Kennewick JV, Burbank, Tekoa-Rosalia
Girls
155
Natalie Edgar (0-2) 2nd