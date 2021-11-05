Support Local Journalism


GIRLS’ SOCCER

Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament Championship

No. 1 Highland 2, No. 2 Cle Elum-Roslyn 1

Thursday in Cowiche

Next: Cle Elum-Roslyn (12-6 overall) at WIAA Girls’ Soccer Class 1B/2B State Championships, Nov. 9-10, TBA

VOLLEYBALL

Ellensburg 3 (25-11, 25-5, 25-9), Grandview 0

Thursday in Grandview

Individual stats: Abby Harrell 11 digs, 8 kills, 4 perfect passes; Lilly Button 17 assists, 3 digs, 2 aces; Leah Drexler 13 digs, 5 perfect passes, 4 aces; Reaghan Naboychik 10 kills, 4 digs; Kendall Steele 9 digs; Alana Marrs 6 kills, 3 blocks; Kacey Mayo 6 assists; Parker Lyyski 4 kills, 4 digs, 1 ace; Leah Lewis 6 digs, 3 kills

Team statistics: 9 serving aces, .375 hitting (31 kills on 64 attempts, 7 errors)

Next: Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals: No. 3 East Valley (11-6)/No. 8 Othello (4-12) winner at No. 2 Ellensburg (12-3), 7 p.m.

