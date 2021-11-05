PREP ROUNDUP: Highland girls’ soccer survives Cle Elum-Roslyn 2-1 in EWAC Tournament Championship Nov 5, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GIRLS’ SOCCEREastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament ChampionshipNo. 1 Highland 2, No. 2 Cle Elum-Roslyn 1 Thursday in CowicheNext: Cle Elum-Roslyn (12-6 overall) at WIAA Girls’ Soccer Class 1B/2B State Championships, Nov. 9-10, TBAVOLLEYBALL Ellensburg 3 (25-11, 25-5, 25-9), Grandview 0Thursday in GrandviewIndividual stats: Abby Harrell 11 digs, 8 kills, 4 perfect passes; Lilly Button 17 assists, 3 digs, 2 aces; Leah Drexler 13 digs, 5 perfect passes, 4 aces; Reaghan Naboychik 10 kills, 4 digs; Kendall Steele 9 digs; Alana Marrs 6 kills, 3 blocks; Kacey Mayo 6 assists; Parker Lyyski 4 kills, 4 digs, 1 ace; Leah Lewis 6 digs, 3 killsTeam statistics: 9 serving aces, .375 hitting (31 kills on 64 attempts, 7 errors)Next: Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals: No. 3 East Valley (11-6)/No. 8 Othello (4-12) winner at No. 2 Ellensburg (12-3), 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleElection 2021: Goodloe, Thompson involved in tight Council 2 race; Lillquist, Winn enjoy substanial leadsKittitas, Yakima counties search for missing Seattle Fire Deputy ChiefRobles withdraws from Ellensburg City Council raceIs Crazy Mamie still wandering the streets of EllensburgSeveral close races in early election resultsCasey White knows how to make the best of what life throws at himCentral Washington football gives Lincoln historic lashingNov. 1 blotter: A man walks into a dorm roomLetter: Candidate Robles needs to be honest about her residency Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter