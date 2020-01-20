Jeff Hashimoto and Josephine Camarillo from EHS XC earn honors
Ellensburg High School cross country coach Jeff Hashimoto was named 2A Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year by the Washington State Track and Field Coaches Association this past weekend.
The EHS girls won the state title last November at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco. EHS senior Leah Holmgren won the individual title.
Hashimoto’s assistant Josephine Camarillo was also named Assistant Coach of the Year.
CE-R girls fall to Naches Valley
The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls basketball team fell to Naches Valley, 64-40, Saturday.
Senior Grace Terrill led the Warriors with 12 points. Dani Santa and Hallee Hink each added eight.
CE-R boys lose to Naches Valley
The Cle Elum-Roslyn boys basketball team fell to Naches Valley, 67-34, Saturday.
Carson Razee and Jett Favero each scored eight points for CE-R. Jake Kelly added seven points and eight rebounds.