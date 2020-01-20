Jeff Hashimoto, Josephine Camarillo .

Ellensburg High School cross country head coach Jeff Hashimoto and assistant coach Josephine Camarillo received state recognition this past weekend from the Washington State Track and Field Coaches Association.

 Contributed

Jeff Hashimoto and Josephine Camarillo from EHS XC earn honors

Ellensburg High School cross country coach Jeff Hashimoto was named 2A Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year by the Washington State Track and Field Coaches Association this past weekend.

The EHS girls won the state title last November at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco. EHS senior Leah Holmgren won the individual title.

Hashimoto’s assistant Josephine Camarillo was also named Assistant Coach of the Year.

CE-R girls fall to Naches Valley

The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls basketball team fell to Naches Valley, 64-40, Saturday.

Senior Grace Terrill led the Warriors with 12 points. Dani Santa and Hallee Hink each added eight.

CE-R boys lose to Naches Valley

The Cle Elum-Roslyn boys basketball team fell to Naches Valley, 67-34, Saturday.

Carson Razee and Jett Favero each scored eight points for CE-R. Jake Kelly added seven points and eight rebounds.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.