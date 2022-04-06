The No. 11 Kittitas Secondary baseball team laid into visiting Class 1A La Salle of Union Gap Tuesday.
The Coyotes jumped out 8-0 in the home half of the first inning and won 21-5 by run rule in three.
Michael Towner batted 4-for-4 with a double, a home run, three scores and drove in seven runs for Kittitas (5-2 overall), and Jet Tamez went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, a home run, three scores and brought in five more as the Lightning sank to 1-8.
Gabe Carlson pitched against two hits and an earned run to strike out two, and Hunter Smith worked against five hits, four earned runs and a walk for five strikeouts.
Next for the Coyotes, winners of three in a row carrying a 15-4 average run differential this spring, is the Cascade Cup, a Class 2B tournament to begin with Kittitas in the semifinals against No. 13 Napavine (5-2) of the Central League, at the same time that No. 14 Colfax (4-2) of the Bi-County League meets No. 6 Forks (5-0) of the Pacific League, scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday in Kittitas.
KITTITAS 21, LA SALLE 5 (3 innings)
Tuesday in Kittitas
LAS 0 0 5 — 5 7 3
KIT 8 6 7 — 21 16 1
BATTING — Kittitas: Michael Towner 4-4, 2B, HR, 3 R, 7 RBI; Conner Coles 1-3, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB; Camden Eddings 3-4, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Gabe Carlson 0-1, 3 R, 3 BB; Hunter Smith 2-4, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Jet Tamez 3-3, 2 2B, HR, 3 R, 5 RBI; Colby Morris 1-2, R, RBI, SB; Brock Davis 0-1; Caleb Parker 1-2, 3 R, BB; Bryce Coles 1-2, 2B, 2 R, RBI. PITCHING — Kittitas: Hunter Smith 5 H, 4 ER, BB, 5 K; Gabe Carlson 2 H, ER, 2 K.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Ellensburg 4, Prosser 0
Tuesday in Prosser
NEXT: Selah (3-6-1 overall, 1-4 Central Washington Athletic Conference) at Ellensburg (3-5, 2-3), 4 p.m. Thursday
SOFTBALL
Ellensburg 33, Prosser 2 (5 innings)
Saturday in Ellensburg
PRO 1 1 0 0 0 — 2 3 3
ELL 2 3 (18) (10) x — 33 33 1
BATTING — Ellensburg: Lily Case 6-6, 2 2B, 3B, 7 RBI; Maddie Kennedy-Colson 4-6, 2B, 5 RBI; Kass Winter 3-4, 2 2B, 4 RBI; Alexis Gillespie 3-4, 2B, 3 RBI; Chante Leadercharge 3-5, 2B, 3 RBI. PITCHING — Ellensburg: Maddie Kennedy-Colson, Sienna Pascoe (5) and Jami Nelson.
Ellensburg 27, Prosser 4 (5 innings)
Saturday in Ellensburg
PRO 3 1 0 0 0 — 4 4 4
ELL 2 7 (12) 6 x — 27 23 3
BATTING — Ellensburg: Victoria Zimmerman 3-4, HR, 3 RBI; Lily Case 3-3, 3B, HR, 5 RBI; Jami Nelson 3-3, 3B, 2 RBI; Kass Winter 2-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Laney Mayer 3-3, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI. PITCHING — Ellensburg: Lily Case, Sienna Pascoe (5) and Laney Mayer.
Ellensburg 22, Grandview 2 (5 innings)
March 29 in Grandview
ELL 8 1 9 3 1 — 22 18 0
GRA 0 0 1 0 1 — 2 2 4
BATTING — Ellensburg: Victoria Zimmerman 2-2, 3 R, 3B, SB; Lily Case 1-1, 2B, 4 RBI; Maddie Kennedy-Colson 3-5, 3 RBI, 2B; Chante Leadercharge 2-4, HR, 3 RBI. PITCHING: Ellensburg: Maddie Kennedy-Colson (6 K), Sienna Pascoe (4) and Jami Nelson.
Ellensburg 15, Grandview 0 (5 innings)
March 29 in Grandview
ELL 6 6 1 1 1 — 15 6 0
GRA 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 2
BATTING — Ellensburg: Jami Nelson 2-3, 2 R; Reagan Messner 2-2, 2B, 3 RBI. PITCHING — Lily Case and Laney Mayer.
NEXT: No. 14 Clarkston (3-1 overall) at No. 25 Ellensburg (4-2), 1 p.m./3 p.m. Saturday
Warden 15, Cle Elum-Roslyn 0
April 2 in Cle Elum
CE-R: 0 H, 0 E
Warden 20 Cle Elum-Roslyn 0
April 2 in Cle Elum
CE-R: 2 H (Monica Leers, Rachael Bator), 4 E; Battery: Zoi Romig, Zaili Romig.
River View 11, Cle Elum-Roslyn 1 (5 innings)
March 31 in Finley
CE-R: 3 H (Rachael Bator single, Katie Wait single, Haley Merbs single), 5 E; Zaili Romig 4 IP, Rachael Bator IP.
River View 13, Cle Elum-Roslyn 8
March 31 in Finley
CE-R: 12 H, 5 E; Katie Wait 3-4, 2B; Singles: Ella Singer, Zoi Romig, Zaili Romig, Meadow Stone.
NEXT: Cle Elum-Roslyn (2-5 overall) at Muckleshoot Tribal, 3:30 p.m. April 12, in Auburn
Kittitas 20, Ellensburg JV 5
April 5 in Ellensburg
NEXT: Granger at Kittitas, 11 a.m./1 p.m. Saturday