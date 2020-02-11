GRANGER — The Kittitas High School boys basketball team won in a thriller on Tuesday to advance to the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference championship.
The Coyotes defeated Walla Walla Valley Academy 47-46.
Kittitas will face White Swan at 8 p.m. on Monday. Regardless of the result, the Coyotes have moved on to regionals.
Kittitas trailed 19-16 at the half and then went into the final quarter behind 34-29.
Senior Justin Hudson led Kittitas in scoring with 19 points, knocking down five 3s. Sophomore Blake Catlin notched 10 and senior Dawson Byers finished with six.
CE-R boys fall in first round of districts
The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys basketball team fell to Riverview on Tuesday in the first round of districts, 74-47.
Junior Carson Razee led CE-R with 10 points. Junior Griffin Bator and senior Max Weeda each scored eight. Junior Jake Kelly had four assists and nine rebounds.
Kittitas girls advance
The Kittitas High School girls basketball team won in a loser-out game on Tuesday night versus Walla Walla Valley Academy, 49-31.
Kittitas will play White Swan in another loser-out game at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Winner is guaranteed a spot into regionals and advance to the third and fourth place game.
Senior Kyra Rupp notched 14 points and seven rebounds. Eighth grader Brooke Ravet led the team in scoring with 15 points. Junior Samantha Graham scored seven along with eight rebounds.
Senior Amelia Mohn dished out seven assists.