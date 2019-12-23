Kittitas boys basketball wins on the road
The Kittitas High School boys basketball team (3-3) defeated Dayton/Waitsburg, 56-46, Saturday.
The Coyotes were led by sophomore Blake Catlin who scored 20 points in his second game back.
Justin Hudson notched 15 points and added six steals and four assists.
Junior Cody VanDorn tallied nine points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.
EHS girls improve to 8-0
The Ellensburg High School girls basketball team defeated Quincy on Saturday, 64-30.
Senior Brinley Hagemeier and sophomore Dylan Philip each scored 15 points for the Bulldogs. Sophomores Katie Blume and Kaelynn Smith notched nine points each.
EHS boys defeat Quincy
The Ellensburg boys basketball team improve to 2-5 with a 70-46 triumph over Quincy on Saturday.
Senior Ryan Ferguson led Ellensburg with 23 points while going 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.
Sophomore JT Fenz added nine and senior Riley Perez scored five.