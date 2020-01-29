Kittitas boys fall to White Swan
The Kittitas High School boys basketball team fell to White Swan on Tuesday, 78-74. The loss puts KHS at 6-3 in league play, good for fourth place.
Senior Justin Hudson scored 26 points with five 3s. Junior Cody VanDorn scored 19 points along with 14 rebounds. Sophomore Blake Catlin notched 14 points.
EHS wrestling results
The Ellensburg High School wrestling team fell to top-ranked Toppenish Tuesday evening, 58-6.
Results:
106 Migul Torres III (THS) won by major decision over Jack Eyler (EHS) (Maj. Dec. 10-1)
113 Joel Godina (THS) won by forfeit (EHS)
120 Horacio Godinez (THS) won by forfeit (EHS)
126 Miah Zuniga (THS) won by decision in overtime over Christian Davis (EHS)
132
MJ Marles (THS) won by decision over Jacob Bacon (EHS) (Dec. 9-3)
138
Haiden Drury (THS) won by major decision over Francisco Ayala (EHS) (Maj. Dec. 11-1)
145
Kyler Romero (THS) won by technical fall over Cole Weaver (EHS) (Tech Fall 3rd Rd 17-2)
152
Isaac John (THS) won by fall over Dale Fabion (EHS) (Fall 1st Rd)
160
Juan Escamilla (THS) won by fall over Corgan Smith (EHS) (Fall 1st Rd)
170
Lorenzo Gonzalez (EHS) won by decision over Isias Ramirez (THS) (Dec. 5-4)
182
Henry Rinehart (EHS) won by decision over Josh Luna (THS) (Dec. 5-0)
195
Damien Gama (THS) won by decision over Logan Stolen (EHS) (Dec. 6-0)
220
Rocco Clark (THS) won by Forfeit (EHS)
285
Terrell Underwood (THS) won by forfeit (EHS)
Kittitas girls lose to White Swan
The Kittitas High School girls basketball team took a road loss to White Swan on Tuesday, 65-42.
The loss drops KHS to 2-7 in league.