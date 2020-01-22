Kittitas boys win on the roadJustin Hudson scored 24 points and Blake Catlin added 16 as the Kittitas high School boys basketball team defeated Columbia Burbank 60-55. KHS improved to 8-6, 6-2 in league.
Cody VanDorn notched a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Jaymeson Walters scored eight points and grabbed nine rebounds.
Cle Elum-Roslyn girls fall to Zillah
The Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls basketball team lost to Zillah on Tuesday, 47-25.
Hallee Hink led CE-R with 11 points and added six rebounds. Grace Terrill notched eight rebounds. Dani Santa scored five points.
Kittitas girls lose to Columbia BurbankThe Kittitas High School girls basketball team lost to Columbia Burbank on Tuesday, 57-38.
Amelia Mohn scored 12 points and Kyra Rupp added 11. Brooke Ravet notched seven points.
CE-R boys fall to ZillahThe Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys basketball team lost to Zillah on Tuesday, 103-59.
Gage Ellison and Luke Chafin — both underclassmen — each scored 21 points. Jett Favero notched eight points.