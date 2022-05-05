The No. 10 Kittitas Secondary and No. 25 Cle Elum-Roslyn softball teams were primed for an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West top-two doubleheader Friday in Cle Elum, and, to get ready, the Coyotes won their third and fourth games in a row Wednesday in Kittitas.
The Coyotes gave up a single hit in a 16-1, four-inning opener against Class 1A Wahluke and two in a 16-2 five-inning closer.
“They don't worry about it and we don't either,” said Kittitas coach Nate Phillips of his side’s quick wins this spring. “Our focus has been on getting better and improving daily.”
Hannah Moore batted 2-4 for the Coyotes (16-2 overall, 6-0 EWAC West) in the first go-round for three runs and another batted in, Reyse Phillips (3-3) scored twice and drove in two, Elysa Nash (2-3) reached home and drove in two runners, and Arianna Hillebrand (1-1) scored three times and drove in a run.
In the late game, Moore (2-4) scored and brought in three, Rillee Huber (2-3) tripled, got home twice and plated two, Phillips (2-3) tripled, reached home three times and drove in two, Nash (2-2) tripled, scored four times and drove in two, and Carli Gay (3-4) tripled, scored and freed five.
Nash also struck out seven in the second contest, Phillips fanned six in relief from the fourth inning onward, and Hillebrand caught for both as Wahluke fell to 4-12.
Cle Elum-Roslyn (6-8, 2-0), a winner of three of its last four, split its home doubleheader with No. 18 Napavine April 30 before the Warriors’ home back-to-back with White Swan was canceled Tuesday.
"Across-town rivalry games are always the best," Warriors coach Cheryl Singer said. "Competing against other respected teams and coaches is always the best contest. This game will be important to both sides as we battle for potential first in the league and the district high seed."
Cle Elum-Roslyn will complete its regular-season with an EWAC West doubleheader scheduled for 3 p.m. May 13 in Goldendale (2-10, 0-2).
The EWAC Tournament, scheduled to include the top four West and East teams, begins May 17 at the four higher seeds. The semifinals and championship game are set for May 20 at Kiwanis Park & Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.
KITTITAS 16, WAHLUKE 1 (4 innings)
Wednesday at Kittitas Secondary
WAH 1 0 0 0 – 1 1 2
KIT 5 2 4 5 – 16 10 0
BATTING – Kittitas: Hannah Moore 2-4, 3 R, RBI; Reyse Phillips 3-3, 2 R, 2 RBI; Elysa Nash 2-3, R, 2 RBI; Arianna Hillebrand 1-1, 3 R, RBI. PITCHING – Kittitas battery: Rillee Huber, Reyse Phillips (4) and Stephanie Nevius.
KITTITAS 16, WAHLUKE 2 (5 innings)
Wednesday at Kittitas Secondary
WAH 0 0 0 2 0 – 2 2 3
KIT 4 7 2 3 x – 16 12 3
BATTING – Kittitas: Hannah Moore 2-4, R, 3 RBI; Rillee Huber 2-3, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Reyse Phillips 2-3, 3B, 3 R, 2 RBI; Elysa Nash 2-2, 3B, 4 R, 2 RBI; Carli Gay 3-4, R, 3B, 5 RBI. PITCHING – Kittitas battery: Elysa Nash (7 K), (4) Reyse Phillips (6 K) and Arianna Hillebrand.
Ellensburg 4, Ephrata 3
Wednesday in Ephrata
ELL 0 0 1 0 2 1 0 – 4 6 0
EPH 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 – 3 5 0
BATTING – Ellensburg: Maddie Kennedy-Colson 2-4, HR, 3 RBI; Lily Case 1-2, 3B, 2 BB. PITCHING – Ellensburg battery: Maddie Kennedy-Colson (CG, 11 K) and Jami Nelson.
Ephrata 5, Ellensburg 4
Wednesday in Ephrata
ELL 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 – 4 10 2
EPH 3 1 1 0 0 0 x – 5 6 1
BATTING – Ellensburg: Kass Winter 2-3, 2 2B; Victoria Zimmerman 2-4; Maddie Kennedy-Colson 2-4, HR, 3 RBI. PITCHING – Ellensburg: Lily Case, (4) Maddie Kennedy-Colson (5 K) and Laney Mayer, Jami Nelson (4).
NEXT: No. 15 Selah (10-6 overall, 7-3 Central Washington Athletic Conference) at No. 23 Ellensburg (9-7, 5-5), DH, 11 a.m. Saturday
BASEBALL
Royal 4, Kittitas 2
Wednesday in Royal City
KIT 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 – 2 5 2
ROY 1 0 0 0 3 0 x – 4 10 2
BATTING – Kittitas (11-4 overall): Blake Catlin 1-3; Conner Coles 1-2, 2B, R, BB, SB; Camden Eddings 0-3; Gabe Carlson 2-2, 2B, R, RBI, BB; Michael Towner 0-3; Hunter Smith 0-2; Jet Tamez 0-2; Colby Morris 1-3; Bode Stermetz 0-2, BB. PITCHING – Kittitas: Conner Coles (L) 3 IP, 6 H, ER, 2 BB, 3 K; Blake Catlin 3 IP, 4 H, 3 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 3 K.
TRACK AND FIELD
Ellensburg at Central Washington Athletic Conference Meet 4
Thursday at Andreotti Field in Ellensburg
BOYS
Team scores
Ellensburg 131, Othello 14; Selah 89, Ellensburg 56
First-place finishes
100-meter dash
1. Chase Perez, 11.12 (PR)
200-meter dash
1. Chase Perez, 23.17
110-meter hurdles
1. Josh Boast, 15.86
Discus
1. Richard Wellington, 137-1 (PR)
Long jump
1. Josh Boast, 19-10
Triple jump
1. Josh Boast, 40-11.5
GIRLS
Team scores
Ellensburg 110, Othello 36; Ellensburg 92, Selah 58
First-place finishes
100-meter dash
1. Carsyn Arlt, 12.65 (PR)
200-meter dash
1. Carsyn Arlt, 26.37 (PR)
400-meter dash
1. Elaine Joyce, 1:01.75
800-meter run
1. Holly Fromherz, 2:32.41
1,600-meter run
1. Kate Laurent, 5:31.83
3,200-meter run
1. Rylee Leishman, 12:40.94
100-meter hurdles
1. Abby Whitemarsh, 17.79
400-meter relay
1. Julieanne Child, Elaine Joyce, Isabel Montes-Salamanca, Carsyn Arlt, 51.07
800-meter relay
1. Julieanne Child, Elaine Joyce, Isabel Montes-Salamanca, Carsyn Arlt, 1:50.91
1,600-meter relay
1. Brooke Seim, Holly Fromherz, Kate Laurent, Elaine Joyce, 4:21.09
High jump
1. Sidalee Boast, 4-4 (PR)4
Triple jump
1. Jocelyn Newschwander, 32-2 (PR)
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
BOYS
110-meter hurdles
1. Andre Korbmacher, Squalicum, 13.84; 2. Carter Birade, Sehome, 14.08; 3. Dakari Richmond, 15.58; 4. Josh Boast, Ellensburg, 15.64; 5. Seth Weller, Tumwater, 15.78
GIRLS
100-meter dash
1. Ava Jones, Tumwater, 12.38; 2. Chayse Flick-Williams, 12.61; 3. Jayda Darroch, Sehome, 12.64; 4. Carsyn Arlt, Ellensburg, 12.65; 5. Ellabelle Taylor, Rogers (Spokane), 12.71
200-meter dash
1. Jayda Darroch, Sehome, 26.07; 2. Allison Bryan, East Valley (Yakima), 26.23; 3. Carsyn Arlt, Ellensburg, 26.37; 4. Chayse Flick-Williams, Bellingham, 26.39; 5. Ava Jones, Tumwater, 26.52
800-meter run
1. Riley Pyeatt, Sequim, 2:14.29; 2. Jamie Maas, Washougal, 2:18.43; 3. Kate Laurent, Ellensburg, 2:21.24
1,600-meter run
1. Jessica Frydenlund, Anacortes, 5:04.10; 2. Elle Thomas, Washougal, 5:09.90; 3. Kate Laurent, Ellensburg, 5:10.16
3,200-meter run
1. Alauna Carstens, Shelton, 10:47.76; 2. Kate Laurent, Ellensburg, 10:48.37; 3. Jessica Frydenlund, Anacortes, 10:52.37
400-meter relay
1. Bellingham 50.82; 2. Ellensburg (Julieanne Child, Elaine Joyce, Isabel Montes-Salamanca) 51.07; 3. White River 51.17
1,600-meter relay
1. Sequim 4:09.59; 2. Burlington-Edison 4:09.60; 3. Tumwater 4:10.82; 4. Ellensburg (Brooke Seim, Holly Fromherz, Kate Laurent, Elaine Joyce) 4:12.76; 5. Lynden 4:13.75
NEXT: Ellensburg at CWAC Championships, 3:30 p.m. May 13, Grandview High School