After blowout wins in the Class 2B District 5 Tournament on Friday at the Pasco Sporting Complex, the Kittitas Secondary School and Cle Elum-Roslyn High School softball teams will open state against opponents to be determined on May 26 at the Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.
Semifinals and finals are scheduled for May 27.
Kittitas (15-8 overall) routed Dayton/Waitsburg 17-1 in the semifinals before falling to Warden in the final for the second spring in a row, this time 10-5.
“We are in a wait-and-see-who-we-play position right now,” Coyotes coach Nate Phillips said. “We have some defense and offense things we need to clean up.”
Kittitas makes its 15th state appearance since 2003 after qualifying each year between 2007 and 2017.
Cle Elum-Roslyn (17-7) avoided elimination three times on Friday as it beat Granger 18-4 in the consolation quarterfinals, Dayton/Waitsburg 12-2 in the consolation semfinals and River View 11-5 in the third-place game.
The Warriors are set for their Class 2B state premiere after 11 Class 1A ventures between 2002 and 2019.
BASEBALL
WIAA Class 2B Opening Round
Adna 3, Cle Elum-Roslyn 0
Saturday at Mt. Spokane High School
TRACK AND FIELD
Ellensburg at CWAC/GSL 2A Regional Championships
Friday at Ephrata High School
Boys’ qualifiers to WIAA 2A, 3A, 4A State Championships May 25-27 at Mount Tahoma Stadium in Tacoma
100-meter dash
1. Joshua Green, Ephrata, 10.85; 2. Colton Magruder, Ellensburg, 10.87; 3. Christian Howell, Clarkston, 10.90
200-meter dash
1. Joshua Green, Ephrata, 21.77; 2. Christian Howell, Clarkston, 22.28; 3. Colton Magruder, Ellensburg, 22.34 PR
800-meter run
1. Hayden Roberts, Ephrata, 1:56.53; 2. Chase Perez, Ellensburg, 1:57.06 PR; 3. Liam Fitzgerald, Pullman, 1:57.10
110-meter hurdles
1. Josh Boast, Ellensburg, 14.90; 2. Liam Newell, Shadle Park, 15.46; 3. Jay Len Sparks, Rogers, 15.53
300-meter hurdles
1. Josh Boast, Ellensburg, 40.05; 2. Liam Newell, Shadle Park, 40.55; 3. Jay Len Sparks, Rogers, 40.72
4x100-meter relay
1. Rogers 42.60; 2. Ephrata 42.69; 3. East Valley 42.98; 4. Ellensburg (Josh Boast, Darius Andaya, Gabe Anderson, Colton Magruder) 43.52
High jump
1. Parker Munns, West Valley, 6-1; 2. Aaron Kinsey, Rogers, 6-1; 3. James Hall, Ellensburg, 5-10
Pole vault
1. Michael Athos, Rogers, 13-6; 2. Owen Moultray, Selah, 12-6; 3. Adam Singer, Ellensburg, 12-6
Triple jump
1. Joshua Reed, Rogers, 43-3; 2. Nehemiah Medrano, Prosser, 42-8; 3. Josh Boast, Ellensburg, 42-3
Girls’ qualifiers to WIAA 2A, 3A, 4A State Championships May 25-27 at Mount Tahoma Stadium in Tacoma
100-meter dash
1. Ellabelle Taylor, Rogers, 12.43; 2. Carsyn Arlt, Ellensburg, 12.65; 3. Lauren Matthew, West Valley, 12.72
200-meter dash
1. Lauren Matthew, West Valley, 25.50; 2. Ellabelle Taylor, Rogers, 25.59; 3. Carsyn Arlt, Ellensburg, 26.31
800-meter run
1. Anna Fitzgerald, Pullman, 2:18.40; 2. Holly Fromherz, Ellensburg, 2:21.15 PR; 3. Hadassah Duff, West Valley, 2:21.48
1,600-meter run
1. Roxanne Fredericksen, West Valley, 5:16.80; 2. Abigail Hulst, Pullman, 5:29.10; 3. Holly Fromherz, Ellensburg, 5:35.28
3,200-meter run
1. Roxanne Fredericksen, West Valley, 11:41.94; 2. Abby Crossley, East Valley, 11:43.89; 5. Rylee Leishman, Ellensburg, 12:11.95
100-meter hurdles
1. Makenzey Gillespie, East Valley, 15.98; 2. Yutong Liang, Ellensburg, 16.96 PR; 3. Isabella Martinez, Prosser, 17.20
4x100-meter relay
1. Rogers 49.09; 2. Ellensburg (Julieanne Child, Jocelyn Newschwander, Chelsea Cross, Carsyn Arlt) 50.63; 3. Prosser 51.21
4x400-meter relay
1. West Valley 4:05.21; 2. Pullman 4:08.48; 3. Ellensburg (Carsyn Arlt, Brooke Seim, Yutong Liang, Holly Fromherz) 4:09.84
Triple jump
1. Kyleigh Archer, Shadle Park, 35-2; 2. Ayana Kapofu, Pullman, 34-9.75; 5. Jocelyn Newschwander, Ellensburg, 33-11.75
GOLF
All-Central Washington Athletic Conference Boys
Golfer of the Year: Kenji Pickeral, sr., Ephrata; Coach of the Year: Greg Hewitt, 23rd year, Ephrata; Sportsmanship: Ellensburg; Conference Champion: Ephrata
Second Team
Daniel Yangas, sr., Ellensburg
All-Central Washington Athletic Conference Girls
Golfer of the Year: Jayme Dwight, so., Ephrata; Coach of the Year: Jeff Blain, Selah; Sportsmanship: Grandview; Conference Champion: Selah
CWAC Girls' Golf District 5/6 Championship
May 17 at Black Rock Creek Golf Course in Sunnyside
Team scores
1. Selah 412; 2. East Valley 419; 3. Ephrata 423; 4. Othello 463; 5. Grandview 881; 6. Prosser 895; 7. Ellensburg 1,600
TENNIS
Cle Elum-Roslyn at SCAC West Sub-Districts
May 13 in Toppenish, May 15 in Wapato
Boys' Singles
1. Luke Chafin, Cle Elum-Roslyn (Defeated Goldendale's Max Christensen 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 in championship; Earned top West seed in district tournament on Friday and Saturday at the Yakima Tennis Club)
Boys' Coach of the Year: Robert Bjur, Toppenish
Girls' Coach of the Year: Bertha Valencia, Toppenish