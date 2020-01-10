Kittitas girls lose to White Swan

The Kittitas girls basketball team fell to White Swan on Friday, 52-35.

Kittitas trailed by one after the first quarter, but fell behind 30-17 at the half after scoring only five points in the second quarter.

Amelia Mohn and Hannah Moore each scored nine points, and Kyra Rupp added eight. Eighth grader Brooke Ravet scored five posts with all coming from the free-throw line.

Coyote boys fall to White Swan

The Kittitas boys were defeated by White Swan on Friday, 65-55.

Kittitas trailed White Swan 43-39 heading into the final quarter, but White Swan was able to pull away for the triumph.

Sophomore Blake Catlin scored a team-leading 27 points. He was 6-for-8 from the line and also hit three 3-pointers.

Senior Justin Hudson scored 16 points.

