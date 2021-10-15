Support Local Journalism


THURSDAY

Football

Kittitas/Thorp 57, Highland 14

Josh Rosbach rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown, completed three of five passes for 82 yards and a pair of scores, returned two kickoffs — one 80 yards and the other 75 yards — for six, and returned an interception 45 yards for a score.

Josiah Contreras carried for 228 rushing yards and a touchdown, and Tony Rios rushed for 45 yards and a score.

“We’re starting to come together and play together as a team,” said Coyotes coach Dusty Hutchinson of his side that also forced five turnovers. “We have to give our o-line a lot of credit: They’re putting it together and helping our running backs a lot.”

Next: Cle Elum-Roslyn at Kittitas/Thorp (3-2 overall, 2-1 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference), 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22

Girls’ soccer

No. 10 Cle Elum-Roslyn 7, Columbia 0

Next: Cle Elum-Roslyn (6-3-1 overall, 5-1-1 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference) at Mabton (1-5-2, 1-5-2), 4 p.m. Tuesday

Volleyball

No. 2 Goldendale 3, Kittitas 0

Next: Kittitas (3-7 overall, 3-7 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference) at White Swan (1-11, 1-11), 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Granger 3, Cle Elum-Roslyn 2

Granger wins 25-13, 19-25, 25-21, 22-25, 16-14

”The Warriors had a tough loss tonight against the No. 2-ranked team in the league,” Cle Elum-Roslyn coach Holly Fleshman said. “The girls played hard, pulling off numerous great plays and accomplishing some awesome swings. Outsides Kindall Gray and Gwen Ellison were swung hard tonight, playing consistently and effectively earning 22 of the 29 kills made during the game. Kindall Gray, Gwen Ellison, Summer Isotalo, and Megan Conover also had great serving runs, collectively accomplishing 19 aces. Defensively, Ady Maletzke, Kindall Gray, and Megan Conover dominated the back row picking up 131 digs combined. Middles Tani’a Denney and Jessica Korich picked up 9 blocks. Setters Amanda Board and Megan Conover hustled hard, picking up numerous tips, chips, and tough passes. On the whole, the Warriors accomplished a lot tonight, and we look forward to our match against Goldendale Tuesday.”

Next: No. 2 Goldendale (11-0 overall, 10-0 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference) at Cle Elum-Roslyn (5-7, 4-5), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

