The Bulldog basketball girls left even less doubt at home against the Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Mustangs Friday.
No. 3 Ellensburg beat 11th-ranked Prosser for the second time in five days and the fourth in 2021-22 — none by fewer than 14 points — 65-38 after getting away from the host Mustangs 48-31 Monday.
The Bulldogs (19-0 overall, 11-0 CWAC) sent Prosser (14-5, 8-3) to its third loss in a row with its most lopsided defeat since it fell 73-46 to Class 4A No. 23 Hanford (Richland) Dec. 22, 2021 at Wenatchee High School.
“She’s a freshman,” chanted the Ellensburg High K-9 Unit student section as Jamison Philip, who scored 14 points, sank a 3-pointer and was fouled for a chance at a four-point play to start the fourth quarter.
Rylee Leishman (14 points), Dylan Philip (11) and Maddie Kennedy-Colson (10) followed as Mustangs senior guard Malia Cortes mustered 10 for her side.
The Bulldogs, behind only Tumwater (19-1) and Hudson’s Bay (15-2) of Vancouver in the WIAA RPI rankings, can stay perfect in their regular-season home finale against No. 17 Othello (12-6, 8-3), a winner of six of its last eight and whose junior forward Annalee Coronado leads CWAC scorers with 20.67 points per game through Jan. 29 where Dylan Philip (17.40) is third, Katie Blume (10.40) is 11th and Jamison Philip (10.33) is 12th, scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday.
Ellensburg beat the Huskies 54-36 on the road the first time around Jan. 15.
PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL NO. 21 WHITE SWAN 54, CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 41
Season finale
Friday in White Swan
CER 11 6 7 17 — 41
WSW 9 20 17 8 — 54
SCORING — Cle Elum-Roslyn (6-13 overall, 2-10 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference): Rachael Bator 9, Gracie Glondo 7, Isabelle Martin 6, Gwen Ellison 5, Loreydy Santiago 5, Avalon DeWitt 4, Maddy Kretschman 3, Ella Singer 2. 3-pointers — 1 (Santiago). Totals 17 6-23 41.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL NO. 14 CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 58, WHITE SWAN 36
Friday in White Swan
CER 3 19 21 15 — 58
WSW 7 14 8 7 — 36
SCORING — Cle Elum-Roslyn (16-1 overall, 12-0 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West): Joel Kelly 20 (13 rebounds), Luke Chafin 16, Cole Singer 9, Jett Favero 5, Heath Montgomery 3, Cash Najar 3, Caleb Bogart 2. 3-pointers — 3 (Najar, Chafin, Favero). Totals 17 21-39 58.
NEXT: Cle Elum-Roslyn at Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals, opponent TBA, 6 p.m. Feb. 9
PROSSER 72, NO. 15 ELLENSBURG 59
Friday in Ellensburg
PRO 17 16 19 20 — 72
ELL 13 9 23 14 — 59
SCORING — Prosser (10-10 overall, 7-5 Central Washington Athletic Conference): Kaiden Rivera 21, Kolbe Phillips 19, Kory McClure 11, JJ Reyes 9, Koby McClure 9, AJ Gonzalez 3. 3-pointers — 12 (Phillips 4, Kory McClure 3, Rivera 3, Reyes, Koby McClure). Totals 27 6-10 72. Ellensburg (12-6, 8-4): Emmett Fenz 17, JT Fenz 14, Cade Gibson 11 (8 rebounds), Darius Andaya 7, Gavin Marrs 4 (6 rebounds), Fletcher Conaway 3, Eli Lewis 2, Jack Morrill. 3-pointers — 7 (Gibson 2, J. Fenz 2, Conaway, Andaya, E. Fenz). Totals 22 8-12 59.
NEXT: Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals: (6) Ephrata / (3) Prosser winner at (2) Ellensburg, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12