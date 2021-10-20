Support Local Journalism


The Class 2A third-ranked Central Washington Athletic Conference-leading Bulldogs made it 13 wins in a row Tuesday in Grandview.

Ellensburg (13-1 overall, 11-1 CWAC) pitched a 9-0 shutout against the Greyhounds (4-10, 2-9) for the season sweep after beating them 4-1 at home in the first go-round Sept. 28.

The Bulldogs, who lead No. 11 Selah (11-5, 10-3) and 19th-ranked Othello (10-5, 8-4) in the conference race, also turned in their eighth clean sheet of the season and their third in a row by at least six goals.

Jamison Philip scored in the third minute with Anna Engeland’s assist, Dylan Philip found the back of the net in the sixth and 14th minutes with Engeland’s help and knocked in a penalty kick in the 19th, and struck again in the 23rd with a Hailey Smith pass.

Engeland connected with Philip’s help in the 33rd, Jamison Philip came through again in the 44th with a header on Smith’s corner kick, Dylan Philip scored for a fifth time in the 46th with Jami Nelson’s expertise, and Quinn Rogel got in on the action with Engeland’s help in the 66th.

Next for Ellensburg is its regular-season finale at home against Prosser (7-7, 4-8), which fell 1-0 to visiting Selah Tuesday and which the Bulldogs shut out 4-0 on the road Sept. 30, scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday.

Archbishop Murphy of Everett (13-0-1) and Burlington-Edison (13-1) are first and second in the Class 2A ranks.

No. 10 Cle Elum-Roslyn 1, Mabton 0

The Class 1B/2B 10th-ranked Warriors (7-3-1 overall, 5-1-1 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference) picked up their third win in a row Tuesday, this time in Mabton (1-7-1, 1-6-1) Tuesday.

Next for the Warriors, winners of three in a row standing second in the EWAC to No. 6 Highland (12-2-1, 9-0), is an EWAC home game against Goldendale (2-5, 2-2), which fell 6-2 at Class 2A Grandview Oct. 16, scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

No. 10 Ellensburg 3, No. 20 East Valley 0

The Class 2A 10th-ranked Bulldogs (8-3 overall, 7-1 Central Washington Athletic Conference) beat the No. 20 CWAC rival Red Devils 26-24, 25-8, 25-17 Tuesday in Yakima for a season sweep after getting the better of East Valley (9-4, 5-3) by a 3-1 score Sept. 23 in Ellensburg.

Abby Harrell landed 20 kills with 18 digs, eight perfect passes and three of the Bulldogs’ 10 service aces.

Kacey Mayo dealt 18 assists with six digs and an ace, Leah Drexler hustled for 14 digs, four assists and four aces, and Lilly Button piled up 12 assists and seven digs.

Reaghan Naboychik spiked five kills with five digs, Parker Lyyski notched six kills and two aces, Alana Marrs tallied three kills and two blocks, and Leah Lewis and Kendall Steele came away with three kills and three digs, respectively.

Next for the CWAC-leading Bulldogs, who have swept their last four opponents, is Senior Night at home against second-place No. 4 Ephrata (10-1, 6-0), which shut out Othello at home Tuesday and beat visiting Ellensburg 3-2 Sept. 28, scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.

Kittitas at White Swan

The Coyotes entered an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference contest Tuesday in White Swan, the results of which were unavailable at press time.

Next for Kittitas is an EWAC home game against Class 2B No. 25 Mabton (5-6, 4-5), which won 3-0 at home against White Swan Oct. 14 and swept the visiting Coyotes Sept. 28, scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday.

