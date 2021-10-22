Support Local Journalism


The third-ranked Central Washington Athletic Conference champion Bulldogs blanked CWAC rival Prosser for their 14th win in a row on Senior Night Thursday.

Ellensburg (14-1 overall, 11-1 CWAC) pitched a 5-0 shutout of the Mustangs (7-8, 4-8) in its regular-season finale and completed the season sweep after winning the first matchup 4-0 Sept. 30 in Prosser.

The Bulldogs have won or shared the CWAC regular-season championship twice in a row and six times since 2012, improved to 25-1-1 overall, 22-1-1 CWAC in 2021 after playing last season this spring, and have outscored opponents 114-16 in that span.

Ellensburg has also won nine times by shutout this fall, all by at least four goals.

Next for the top-seeded Bulldogs, up to No. 2 in Class 2A behind Archbishop Murphy (15-0), is the CWAC tournament, which they will begin at home against the winner of Tuesday’s fifth-seed Prosser/fourth-seed East Valley contest, in a game scheduled for 5 p.m. Oct. 28.

Ellensburg also season-swept East Valley 3-2 Sept. 21 in Yakima and 4-2 Oct. 9 at home.

“My last few Mindset Minutes have been about ‘focus,’” Bulldogs coach Jim Engeland said. “We can’t control who our opponent will be, but we will control how we work to improve our game. We will continue to stay focused with high intensity for whoever we play.”

GIRLS’ SOCCER

CLASS 1B/2B No. 9 Cle Elum-Roslyn 3, Goldendale 1

Thursday in Cle Elum

Next: Class 1A No. 2 Cashmere (11-3) at Class 1B/2B No. 9 Cle Elum-Roslyn (8-3-1), 1 p.m. Saturday in Cle Elum

VOLLEYBALL

Class 2B No. 25 Mabton 3, Kittitas 0

Thursday in Kittitas

Next: Kittitas at Cle Elum-Roslyn (6-8, 4-6), 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28, in Cle Elum

Cle Elum-Roslyn 3, White Swan 0

Thursday in Cle Elum

Next: Cle Elum-Roslyn (6-8, 4-6) at Class 2B No. 25 Mabton (6-6, 4-5), 6 p.m. Tuesday

