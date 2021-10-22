PREP ROUNDUP: No. 3 Ellensburg girls’ soccer wins 14th in a row on Senior Night By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Oct 22, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Bulldogs junior defender Quinn Rogel (25) and Victoria Zimmerman (4) take possession against Prosser Thursday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs senior midfielder Jami Nelson (17) contends for possession against Prosser freshman midfielder Tessa Halfmoon (26) Thursday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The third-ranked Central Washington Athletic Conference champion Bulldogs blanked CWAC rival Prosser for their 14th win in a row on Senior Night Thursday.Ellensburg (14-1 overall, 11-1 CWAC) pitched a 5-0 shutout of the Mustangs (7-8, 4-8) in its regular-season finale and completed the season sweep after winning the first matchup 4-0 Sept. 30 in Prosser.The Bulldogs have won or shared the CWAC regular-season championship twice in a row and six times since 2012, improved to 25-1-1 overall, 22-1-1 CWAC in 2021 after playing last season this spring, and have outscored opponents 114-16 in that span. Ellensburg has also won nine times by shutout this fall, all by at least four goals.Next for the top-seeded Bulldogs, up to No. 2 in Class 2A behind Archbishop Murphy (15-0), is the CWAC tournament, which they will begin at home against the winner of Tuesday’s fifth-seed Prosser/fourth-seed East Valley contest, in a game scheduled for 5 p.m. Oct. 28.Ellensburg also season-swept East Valley 3-2 Sept. 21 in Yakima and 4-2 Oct. 9 at home.“My last few Mindset Minutes have been about ‘focus,’” Bulldogs coach Jim Engeland said. “We can’t control who our opponent will be, but we will control how we work to improve our game. We will continue to stay focused with high intensity for whoever we play.”GIRLS’ SOCCERCLASS 1B/2B No. 9 Cle Elum-Roslyn 3, Goldendale 1 Thursday in Cle ElumNext: Class 1A No. 2 Cashmere (11-3) at Class 1B/2B No. 9 Cle Elum-Roslyn (8-3-1), 1 p.m. Saturday in Cle ElumVOLLEYBALLClass 2B No. 25 Mabton 3, Kittitas 0Thursday in KittitasNext: Kittitas at Cle Elum-Roslyn (6-8, 4-6), 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28, in Cle ElumCle Elum-Roslyn 3, White Swan 0Thursday in Cle ElumNext: Cle Elum-Roslyn (6-8, 4-6) at Class 2B No. 25 Mabton (6-6, 4-5), 6 p.m. Tuesday Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas Valley Fire and Rescue remains at full strength amidst vaccine requirement deadlineNew EDA executive director has big plans for downtown EllensburgOct. 18 blotter: Large bee (feared to be a murder hornet) in portable toiletOregon illegal pot grows: More calls to send National GuardElection 2021: Candidates seek Ellensburg City Council seatsMENTAL WEALTH: James Donaldson arrives in Ellensburg to boost community physical, mental wellbeingWomen in Business: Choices, sacrifices involved in running a businessCentral students lag in meeting vaccine requirement, majority of staff vaccinatedLetter: Survey is setting up government take over of propertyClymer family visits the John Ford Clymer Museum/Gallery Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter