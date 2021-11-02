Support Local Journalism


The Bulldogs’ 15-game win streak came to a rude end in the Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament Championship Tuesday against the only team that’s beaten them this fall.

The top-seeded Ellensburg High School girls’ soccer team fell 2-1 to second seed Selah, which advanced to the WIAA Girls’ Soccer Class 2A State Championships with the win, in Grandview.

The Vikings (13-5 overall) blanked the host Bulldogs (15-2) in the regular-season opener before Ellensburg started its win streak that included 2-1 vengeance Oct. 5 in Selah.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to host a winner-to-state consolation rematch with fourth-seed East Valley, which beat Prosser 4-3 Tuesday and which Ellensburg beat twice in the regular season and 2-0 in their tournament opener Oct. 28, at noon Saturday.

Ellensburg can qualify for its fifth trip to state since 2009 in search of its first state title.

VOLLEYBALL

Eastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament consolation: Tri-Cities Prep 3, Cle Elum-Roslyn 1

Tuesday in Granger

Next: End of season

The Warriors (7-11 overall, 5-9 EWAC) are scheduled to graduate middle hitters Tani’a Denney and Jessica Korich, outside hitter Kindall Gray and setter Amanda Board this spring.

Ellensburg 3 (25-15, 25-17, 25-20), Prosser 0

Regular-season finale Tuesday in Prosser

Individual statistics

Abby Harrell 18 kills, 14 digs, 4 perfect passes; Leah Drexler 8 digs, 6 perfect passes; Lilly Button setter 7 assists, 7 digs; Alana Marrs 9 kills, 4 blocks; Kacey Mayo setter 10 assists; Kendall Steele 8 digs; Parker Lyyski 2 aces, 4 blocks, 2 kills; Reaghan Naboychik 3 kills, 4 digs

Team statistics

7 serving aces, .256 hitting (32 kills on 82 attempts, 11 errors)

Next: Ellensburg (11-3, 10-1) at Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament, Nov. 9, TBA

