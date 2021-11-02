PREP ROUNDUP: Selah upsets Ellensburg girls’ soccer in final minute of CWAC championship By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Nov 2, 2021 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bulldogs’ 15-game win streak came to a rude end in the Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament Championship Tuesday against the only team that’s beaten them this fall.The top-seeded Ellensburg High School girls’ soccer team fell 2-1 to second seed Selah, which advanced to the WIAA Girls’ Soccer Class 2A State Championships with the win, in Grandview.The Vikings (13-5 overall) blanked the host Bulldogs (15-2) in the regular-season opener before Ellensburg started its win streak that included 2-1 vengeance Oct. 5 in Selah. The Bulldogs are scheduled to host a winner-to-state consolation rematch with fourth-seed East Valley, which beat Prosser 4-3 Tuesday and which Ellensburg beat twice in the regular season and 2-0 in their tournament opener Oct. 28, at noon Saturday.Ellensburg can qualify for its fifth trip to state since 2009 in search of its first state title.VOLLEYBALLEastern Washington Athletic Conference Tournament consolation: Tri-Cities Prep 3, Cle Elum-Roslyn 1Tuesday in GrangerNext: End of season The Warriors (7-11 overall, 5-9 EWAC) are scheduled to graduate middle hitters Tani’a Denney and Jessica Korich, outside hitter Kindall Gray and setter Amanda Board this spring.Ellensburg 3 (25-15, 25-17, 25-20), Prosser 0Regular-season finale Tuesday in ProsserIndividual statisticsAbby Harrell 18 kills, 14 digs, 4 perfect passes; Leah Drexler 8 digs, 6 perfect passes; Lilly Button setter 7 assists, 7 digs; Alana Marrs 9 kills, 4 blocks; Kacey Mayo setter 10 assists; Kendall Steele 8 digs; Parker Lyyski 2 aces, 4 blocks, 2 kills; Reaghan Naboychik 3 kills, 4 digsTeam statistics7 serving aces, .256 hitting (32 kills on 82 attempts, 11 errors)Next: Ellensburg (11-3, 10-1) at Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament, Nov. 9, TBA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Win Streak Ellensburg High School Sport Volleyball Bulldog Selah Opener Consolation Championship Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleIs Crazy Mamie still wandering the streets of EllensburgRobles withdraws from Ellensburg City Council raceCentral Washington football gives Lincoln historic lashingEllensburg transplant creates dessert company to great fanfareHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the communityNov. 1 blotter: A man walks into a dorm roomLetter: Candidate Robles needs to be honest about her residencyCasey White knows how to make the best of what life throws at him2021 election: Candidates seek Kittitas County Hospital District 1 seats Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter