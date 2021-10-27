PREP ROUNDUP: Top seed Ellensburg girls’ soccer will host East Valley in CWAC semifinal Thursday By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Oct 27, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Senior midfielders Anna Engeland (21), Jami Nelson (17) and the top-seeded Bulldogs can beat fourth seed East Valley for the third time this season in their Central Washington Athletic Conference tournament semifinal Thursday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It’s Bulldogs-Red Devils Thursday in the Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals.The WIAA-second-ranked Ellensburg High School girls’ soccer team (14-1 overall) is scheduled to host four-seed East Valley (10-6), which beat visiting fifth seed Prosser 4-3 in a quarterfinal shootout Tuesday, at 5 p.m. Thursday at the CWU Recreation Sports Complex.The Bulldogs, winners of 14 in a row, beat the Red Devils 3-2 Sept. 21 in Yakima and 4-2 Oct. 9 in Yakima. Second-seeded Selah will host third seed Othello, which shut out six seed Grandview 4-0 Tuesday, at 5 p.m. Thursday.The semifinal winners will meet in the championship at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at Rich Leenhouts Stadium in Grandview, from which the winner will advance to the state tournament while the loser plays in the loser-out consolation championship Nov. 6.Class 1B/2B No. 22 Warden 2, No. 15 Cle Elum-Roslyn 1Warden (5-9 overall, 3-3 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference) broke a four-game losing streak and avoided a season sweep at the hands of visiting Cle Elum-Roslyn (10-5, 9-2) with an upset Tuesday.The Warriors dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season after also falling 6-0 at home to Class 1A No. 2 Cashmere, a winner of 11 games in a row and seven consecutive shutouts, Oct. 23.“I personally like playing strong teams, as we rise to their level,” said Cle Elum-Roslyn coach Kevin Eichhorn, whose team has beaten No. 19 Granger twice this season, split with Warden and won four of its last six. “The girls respond with a lot more tenacity and strength. While the outcome was disappointing, the experience and discipline we gain in games against tough opponents make us stronger.”Next for EWAC second-place Cle Elum is its regular-season finale at home against seventh-ranked EWAC West leader Highland (14-2, 11-0), which beat Granger 6-1 at home for its fourth win in a row by at least two goals Tuesday, scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.VOLLEYBALL Class 2B No. 24 Mabton 3, Cle Elum-Roslyn 1The hometown Vikings (7-6 overall, 6-5 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference) won their third game in a row Tuesday, this time 25-23, 25-11, 23-25, 25-21 against the visiting Warriors (6-9, 4-7).“The Warriors struggled tonight against Mabton,” said Cle Elum-Roslyn coach Holly Fleshman as the Vikings avoided a season sweep after falling 3-1 to the host Warriors Sept. 30. “As a whole, we had a slow start and struggled to get our energy moving in the right direction. Despite the hard loss, there were some positive things: Jessica Korich and Tani’a Denney both played the net well, earning numerous blocks and gaining some great kills on overpasses; Nikole Anderson, Tani’a Denney and Ady Maletzke all accomplished some great serving runs as well and, as a team, we racked up 17 aces on the night.”Next for the Warriors is their EWAC regular-season finale against Kittitas, which fell 3-0 at home to Mabton Oct. 21 and came back to beat visiting Cle Elum-Roslyn 3-2 Oct. 5, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.Class 2A No. 7 Ellensburg 3, Othello 0The Bulldogs (10-3 overall, 9-1 Central Washington Athletic Conference) swept host Othello 26-20, 25-19, 25-20 Tuesday for a season sweep and their seventh straight-set win in a row.The Huskies (3-10, 1-8) lost their fifth game in a row and suffered their third shutout in their last four games.Abby Harrell landed 15 kills with 13 digs and 11 perfect passes, and Leah Drexler hustled for 15 digs, six perfect passes and two of Ellensburg’s seven aces.Kacey Mayo dished out 16 assists, Lilly Button dealt 11 assists, three digs and two aces, Alana Marrs spiked nine kills and blocked three shots, Kendall Steele swooped for 10 digs and Reaghan Naboychik killed Othello five times.The Bulldogs notched 30 kills in all on 82 attempts against 12 errors.Next for CWAC-leading Ellensburg is a match at Prosser, which the Bulldogs shut out at home Oct. 7, scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 2. 