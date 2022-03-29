Camden Eddings drove in five runs in the Kittitas Secondary baseball team’s nightcap against Tri-Cities Prep Tuesday in Pasco, but the Jaguars sealed a sweep 11-10 after taking the opener 9-1.
Eddings, who batted 3-for-4 for the Coyotes (2-2 overall) in the early game, went 4-for-4, doubled twice and scored three times in the late game.
Conner Coles joined in with four hits and four trips home in as many at-bats in the evening contest, and Kittitas nearly tied Tri-Cities Prep (3-2) with six unanswered runs across the fifth and sixth innings.
Jaguars senior Tyler Harper pitched six innings against nine hits and a pair of walks but struck out seven in the early game, and sophomore Caleb Sherfey threw five innings against 11 hits and five of six runs earned — though he fanned 10 — in the late game.
Next for Kittitas is a doubleheader at Dayton/Waitsburg scheduled for noon Saturday in Waitsburg.
Tri-Cities Prep 9, Kittitas 1
Tuesday in Pasco
KIT 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 11 1
TRI 6 3 0 0 0 0 x — 9 15 0
BATTING — Kittitas: Blake Catlin 1-4, 2B, R; Conner Coles 1-3, BB; Camden Eddings 3-4; Gabe Carlson 2-5; Michael Towner 0-3; Hunter Smith 2-3, 3B; Caleb Parker 1-2; Colby Morris 0-1; Jet Tamez 0-1; Bode Stermetz 1-3. PITCHING — Kittitas: Blake Catlin 2 IP, 8 H, 9 ER, 4 BB, 2 K; Gabe Carlson 4 IP, 7 H, K.
Tri-Cities Prep 11, Kittitas 10
Tuesday in Pasco
KIT 1 0 3 0 2 4 0 — 10 14 0
TRI 0 0 8 3 0 0 x — 11 11 4
BATTING — Kittitas: Blake Catlin 2-3, 2 R, BB; Conner Coles 4-4, 2 2B, 4 R; Camden Eddings 4-4, 2 2B, 3 R, 5 RBI; Gabe Carlson 2-4, 2B, RBI; Michael Towner 1-4, RBI; Hunter Smith 1-4, RBI; Jet Tamez 0-3; Caleb Parker 0-3; Colby Morris 0-1; Bode Stermetz 0-3, R. PITCHING — Kittitas: Camden Eddings 2.1 IP, 4 H, 6 ER, 5 BB, 3 K; Conner Coles 1.1 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, K; Michael Towner 2.1 IP, 3 H, BB.
Ellensburg 9, Grandview 3
Ellensburg 12, Grandview 8
March 26 in Grandview
NEXT: Prosser (2-5 overall, 0-2 Central Washington Athletic Conference) at Ellensburg (3-2, 3-1), 11 a.m./1 p.m. Saturday, Rotary Park
BOYS’ GOLF
Ellenburg at CWAC Pod 1 (Ephrata)
March 28 at Lakeview Golf & Country Club, in Soap Lake
Team scores
1. Ephrata 340; 2. Othello 369; 3. East Valley 389; 4. Selah 398; 5. Ellensburg 406; 6. Grandview 438; 7. Prosser 1,102
NEXT: Ellensburg at CWAC Pod 2 (Selah), 1 p.m. Thursday, Yakima Elks Golf & Country Club
BOYS’ SOCCER
Othello 3, Ellensburg 1
Tuesday in Othello
NEXT: Grandview (2-4-1 overall, 2-2 Central Washington Athletic Conference) at Ellensburg (2-4, 1-2), noon Saturday
GIRLS’ GOLF
Ellensburg at CWAC Pod 1 (East Valley)
March 28 in Yakima
Team scores
1. East Valley 444; 2. Selah 445; 3. Ephrata 481; 4. Othello 521; 5. Prosser 568; 6. Grandview 582; 7. Ellensburg 818
NEXT: CWAC Pod 2 at Ellensburg, noon, April 12, Ellensburg High School
SOFTBALL
Ellensburg 21, Grandview 2
Ellensburg 15, Grandview 0
Tuesday in Grandview
NEXT: Prosser (0-5 overall) at Ellensburg (2-2, 2-0), 11 a.m./1 p.m. Saturday
Kittitas 18, Tri-Cities Prep 12
Kittitas 16, Tri-Cities Prep 0
Tuesday in Pasco
NEXT: Kittitas (4-0 overall) at Dayton/Waitsburg (2-4, 0-2), noon/2 p.m., Saturday, Dayton High School
TENNIS
Ellensburg at Quincy
March 26
GIRLS
Singles
Ellensburg 5, Quincy 0
No. 1: Bella Estey won 6-0, 6-0; No. 2: Kendall Steele won 6-1, 6-3; No. 3: Yara Zavalska won 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
No. 1: Chloe Hannahs/Lilly Hammond won 6-1, 6-0; No. 2: Nova Ross/Layla Wilson won 7-6, 6-1
BOYS
Singles
Quincy 4, Ellensburg 1
No. 1: Cody Holdeman L 6-3, 6-1; No. 2: Curtis Smithgall L 6-1, 6-4; No. 3: Eli Lewis W 6-4, 6-3
Doubles
No. 1: Luke Bayne/Sam Altman-Coe L 6-0, 6-2; No. 2: Konner Carlsen/Boston Hegge L 7-6, 6-1
NEXT: Ephrata at Ellensburg, 10 a.m. Saturday, Central Washington University