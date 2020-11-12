This surely isn’t how many freshmen imagined their first year of college.
Hybrid and online courses, social distancing, wearing masks, constantly washing and sanitizing hands — you name it. This has been the norm for the past nine months and it looks to stay the course until a coronavirus vaccine is released.
For students playing athletics in college, it’s also presented a unique challenge to train with strict protocols in place within their respective teams while preparing for an uncertain season.
We checked in with three Division I athletes from Kittitas County on what it’s been like their first few months in.
When did you arrive at school and when did you start training with your team?
Leah Holmgren (Ellensburg), University of Idaho track and field and cross country: “I arrived on campus at the end of August and started training late September.”
Davis Spencer (Ellensburg), University of Washington baseball: “I got to campus late September and started training one week after my quarantine here.”
Grace Terrill (Cle Elum-Roslyn), Eastern Washington University women’s soccer: “I arrived on campus Sept. 18. My first practice was on Sept. 29.
How’s your first year been so far with school and the team?
Holmgren: “So far, this first year has gone well. I’ve made lots of friends and everyone on the team is amazing.”
Spencer: “My first year so far academically has been challenging but also good, especially being online. It is a lot more hands-on and takes a lot more discipline. Athletically, the fall has gone well. It’s a lot of long days, full of hard work. I’ve met a lot of great guys and I’m excited to be part of this special team.”
Terrill: “It has been super fun so far and my new teammates are great. I am excited to hopefully get to play some games this spring.”
What’s been the biggest difference in your transition from high school to college, both academically and in athletics?
Holmgren: “I think the biggest difference has been the amount and intensity of training. Higher mileage and more workouts. In terms of school, there is more time for homework and less class time which I actually have enjoyed.”
Spencer: “The biggest difference academically is the amount of self-discipline in my assignments and in my classes. The professors expect a lot out of us and it’s a good challenge. In baseball, I think the biggest difference is getting used to college hitters and the returners that have been here for many years. It’s a lot different than facing high school hitters, these guys are 21, 22, 23 years old and have been around for a while. Extremely talented players.”
Terrill: “In athletics, the biggest transition has been the level of intensity at practices. I love it. In academics the transition to online school has been interesting, the hardest part for me has been not being able to learn the material in person.
What’s been the most challenging?
Holmgren: “I think that the most difficult thing has been adjusting to a new lifestyle with all the training along with it, but I love it so much at the same time.”
Spencer: “ I think the most challenging thing is the speed of the game, being at this level, it is easy to get ahead of yourself and try and rush things. The key right now is slowing your mind down, breathing, and being in control of your every pitch.”
Terrill: “The most challenging part has been being away from home, I really miss my family.”
What have you been enjoying the most?
Holmgren: “My favorite part is being apart of such a close team full of talented people.”
Spencer: “Personally, what I’ve enjoyed the most is just the brotherhood of guys I’ve been around. Since day one I felt like I was apart of this family and all the guys look out for each other, care for each other and have everyone’s back.”
Terrill: “I have been enjoying getting to know my new teammates and the competitiveness of playing soccer at the college level.”
What’s it been like training amid a pandemic?
Holmgren: “Training amid the pandemic has definitely been a challenge. Idaho’s policy right now is that we wear masks inside all athletics and academic facilities. We do all our workouts, runs and lifting wearing a mask. We also haven’t been able to have things like team meetings in person or nights out altogether. That has definitely been hard. However, I think it’s taught me a great deal of grit and perseverance. I think we will all come out stronger once this all passes.”
Spencer: “In baseball, we aren’t that close to each other for the most part anyway, so we’ve been able to practice at full speed. Wearing masks is becoming second nature and is a challenge that we all are able to handle.”
Terrill: “It has been challenging having to train in two separate groups and wear our masks anytime we are not in the play. Our coaches and trainers have done an amazing job keeping all of us safe and healthy. Even with its challenges, I am so glad we get to be training.”
Are you optimistic for a season sometime next year?
Holmgren: “It’s sounding like we might have a cross country season in mid-January to March, so hopefully for that. And there is still talk of an outdoor track season in the spring.”
Spencer: “I am very optimistic about a season this spring.”
Terrill: “Yes, we have a schedule for this spring.”