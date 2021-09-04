Richardson seals his NFR fate at Xtreme Bulls By JON GUDDAT Rodeo correspondent Sep 4, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Braden Richardson, of Jasper, Texas, competes in the during Xtreme Bulls event at the Ellensburg Arena, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Brian Myrick / Idaho Press Sage Steele Kimzey, of Salado, Texas, competes in the Xtreme Bulls event at the Ellensburg Arena, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Brian Myrick / Idaho Press Sage Steele Kimzey, of Salado, Texas, competes in the Xtreme Bulls event at the Ellensburg Arena, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Brian Myrick / Idaho Press Shane Proctor, of Grand Coulee, Wash.,competes in the Xtreme Bulls event at the Ellensburg Arena, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Brian Myrick / Idaho Press Creek Young, of Rogersville, Mo., competes in the during Xtreme Bulls event at the Ellensburg Arena, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Braden Richardson saved the best for last at the Xtreme Bulls Saturday night at the Ellensburg Rodeo.The Texas bull rider came into the Xtreme tour stop in 20th place, some $11,000 out of the top 15 in the world. Richardson won the long-go, placed second in the short round on his way to the average win over Sage Kimzey. Richardson left the rodeo arena with roughly $39,000 in earnings. Kimzey left Ellensburg with $25,000.While final results — including the short round finale and two round average payouts — weren't available by press time, the top placers of the Xtreme Bulls tour stop in Ellensburg were finalized just as deadline approached for print. Richardson's 89 points on Dakota Rodeo's Not Today was just one point better than Grand Coulee's Shane Proctor and Australia's Ky Hamilton in the first round.The former world champion bull rider Proctor covered Korkow Rodeo's Medicated for 88 for an estimated $6,800 payday. Hamilton's 88 came on Zombie Time for $6,800 of his own. Kimzey split seventh with traveling partner Clayton Sellers with an 83-point ride and $1,209.The Daily Record will publish complete results in Monday morning's edition.  