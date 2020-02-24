TACOMA – Kittitas sophomore Tony Rios tugged a little bit at his hoodie, more of a nervous gesture than anything, as he paced back and forth on the floor of the Tacoma Dome on Championship Saturday at the Mat Classic XXXII.
It was just his second season of organized wrestling and yet here he was, standing on the brink of a 1B/2B state championship at 120 pounds. As the announcer was running through the rhetoric, he was in his own thoughts, private and to himself. The sweatshirt came off, the headgear went on and he stepped into the circle before hundreds of Washington state wrestling fans.
Like Mike Tyson running across the ring and knocking out Leon Spinks out in just 91 seconds, Tonasket’s Waylon Wilson caught Rios off balance in the initial lock up, driving the Coyotes’ 120-pounder backwards onto his back. It was over before Rios ever settled into a comfort zone. The stunned Rios got to his feet, shook his opponents’ hand, gathered his stuff and walked out with head held high.
Like everybody in the place, he came to stand on the top shelf of the podium, and like the other seven standing there beside him, it didn’t happen. It will be Kittitas coach Connor Treat’s job convince him his future is as bright as the stars.
“He’s a fast learner. It’s been fun working with him. I show him something once and he’s got it.” said Treat, whose young squad placed 3 of 4 wrestlers who competed to finish ninth in the team standings. “I thought we wrestled well this weekend. I wished we could have won the third-place matches, but this will go a long ways to showing our young guys what hard work can do.”
Rios lost just twice this season. He took a 30-match winning streak into the 2B Region 2 championship, where he lost by major decision to Wilson, the top-ranked 2B 120 pounder in Washington Wrestling Report’s rankings. He ran into the same guy in the Tacoma Dome, finishing his season 33-2.
The young Kittitas Coyotes put three of four on the podium in a very productive effort.
Paul Jones improved on last year, finishing fourth with a competitive run in the 170-pound division. The Kittitas junior moved through the first day to the semifinals. His bid to wrestle for a 1B/2B state championship hit a speed bump when he faced two-time state champion Kaden Krouse of Chewelah in the semifinals.
Krouse went on to win a third consecutive 1B/2A state championship and Paul Jones dropped a major decision to Jesse Turner of Liberty (Spangle) to place fourth.
Freshman Jonathan Jones (113) dropped into the consolation bracket with a loss to Malachi Taylor of Chinook in the tournament opener. But he showed some real character winning four consecutive consolation bracket matches on his way to the third-place match. Jones hit the podium, finishing fourth in his first Mat Classic at the Dome.
Anthony Michel (145) was eliminated in the consolation bracket on Saturday.
Kittitas placers
113 – 3. Bryan Dickerson, Life Christian Academy p. Jonathan Jones, Kittitas, 3:56
120 – 1. Waylon Wilson, Tonasket, p. Tony Rios, Kittitas, 1:40
170 – 3. Jesse Turner, Liberty (Spangle) md Paul Jones, Kittitas, 15-2
Top 10 team scores: 1. Tonasket 294.5. 2. Liberty (Spangle) 123. 3. Jenkins (Chewelah) 82. 4. Reardon 79. 5. Lake Roosevelt. 6. Ilwaco, Darlington, 68.5. 8. Orville 55. 9. Kittitas 54.5. 10 Kalma 52.