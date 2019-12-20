KITTITAS — The Kittitas High School wrestlers and a few others from around the region got in some work before the snow and before the holidays Wednesday night with the eight-team Kittitas Express Tournament.
The Sunnyside junior varsity flexed some serious muscle, winning the team championship by 67 points, but Kittitas, Ellensburg and Cle Elum-Roslyn high schools wrestled well in spots and have something to build on coming out the the break.
Kittitas sophomore Tony Rios (10-0) won the 120-pound weight class with another solid tournament. Coyote teammate junior Paul Jones won the 170-pound championship to lead Kittitas to a second-place showing in the team standings.
“Rios is undefeated so far. He just goes out there and gets the job done,” Kittitas coach Connor Treat said. “He’s pretty style in his attack, but he’s been working to strengthen his game at neutral.
“Paul had a good solid tournament. He is impossible to throw and pinned the kid from Ellensburg in the finals. Right now, 12 of the 18 kids we have out are freshmen. I can’t wait until they get some experience, but we’re happy with the effort right now.”
Kittitas’ Anthony Michale wrestled in the finals and finished second at 152.
Sunnyside dominated with six champions in the 11 weight brackets, running right up the middle with champions at 126-132-138-145 and 152. They also won at 182 in its runaway effort.
Ellensburg’s Jack Eylar won the 106-113-pound championship to lead the Bulldog junior varsity to third place.
Cle Elum-Roslyn was punching above its weight most of the day, coming out of the 1A ranks, but a smaller program has to get in its work where it can. The Warriors sophomore Aiden Fordham ended up finishing in a tie for third at 182.
“Aiden’s got an older brother that placed at state that has been working with him as one of our assistant coaches,” Warriors coach Ken Alford said. “He’s just a sophomore and cutting weight to get down to 195. But he’s been winning and been in the finals of a couple of tournaments so far.
“I’m pretty sure he can go to state if he keeps working hard.”
Cle Elum-Rosyln was without Jake Beche at 145 who was sitting out with a knee injury. But it did get solid performances from Kayden Wilder (106) and Bo Parker (152), who wrestled well in the consolation bracket.
“We don’t have a full team. so we appreciate the tournament experience,” Alford said. “All in all, we had a couple of top finishers. A lot of strength is at the upper weights, so we’re working hard. Right now we have 14 guys and three girls out, which is the biggest team we’ve had for a number of years.”
Team scores: 1. Sunnyside JV 159.5. 2. Kittitas 85. 3. Ellensburg JV 73. 4. Mapton 68. 5. White Swan JV 51.5. 6. Selah JV 25. 7. Cle Elum-Roslyn 18. 8. Riverside Christian 17.
Champions
106-113 — Jack Eylar, Ellensburg
120 — Tony Rios, Kittitas
126 — Joziah Rodriguez, Sunnyside
132 — Enrique Armaro, Sunnyside
138 — Ignacio Payan, Sunnyside
145 — Lenny Avalos, Sunnyside
152 — John Rendon, Sunnyside
160 — Gilberto Palma, White Swan
170 — Paul Jones, Kittitas
182 — Mercado Pina, Sunnyside
190-220-285 — Jesus Mata, Mabton
Ellensburg
152 — Dale Faubion, Ellensburg, tie for third
170 — Braiden Wolfenbarger, Ellensburg, 1-2
170 — Breck Hammond, Ellensburg, tie for third
285 — Josh Wichers, Ellensburg, 1-2
Kittitas
106/113 — Jonathan Jones, Kittitas, tie for third
126 — Dominic Wilson, Kittitas, tie for third
126 — Wesley Martin, Kittitas, lost twice
126- Johnathon Marin, Kittitas, tie for third
138 — Hunter Smith, Kittitas, tie for third
138 — Ridge Essman, Kittitas, 1-2
145 — Josiah Skindzier, Kittitas, 1-2
152 — Pedro Ferrer, Kittitas, lost twice
152 — Anthony Michel, Kittitas, second
160 — Thomas Sheely, Kittitas, lost twice
195/220/285 — Jack Waters, Kittitas, 1-2
Cle Elum-Roslyn
106 — Kayden Wilder, 1-2
132 — Landon Hipple, CR, lost twice
138 — Blaine LaFord, CR, lost twice
138 — Mason Hillbert, CR, lost twice
152 — Bo Parker, CR, 1-2
182 — Aiden Fordham, CR tie for third
Girls
145 — Olivia Hess, Kittitas, 2-0
155 — Natalie Edgar, Kittitas, 0-2