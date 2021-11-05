River View football keeps Kittitas/Thorp from postseason By JAKE McNEAL Sports Editor Nov 5, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 9 Coyotes junior defensive lineman Owen Stickney (50) tackles River View junior running back Miguel Farias (30) Friday at Harding Field in Kittitas. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Coyotes junior quarterback Josh Rosbach darts upfield against River View Friday at Harding Field in Kittitas. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Coyotes junior quarterback Josh Rosbach (2) runs for a touchdown against River View senior cornerback Jude Senger (22) Friday at Harding Field in Kittitas. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Coyotes junior defensive lineman Owen Stickney (50) upends River View junior running back Miguel Farias (30) Friday at Harding Field in Kittitas. Coyotes junior quarterback Josh Rosbach looks for a receiver downfield against River View Friday at Harding Field in Kittitas. Coyotes junior offensive lineman Brendon Trudell (70), senior running back Tony Rios (1) and junior running back Josiah Contreras (20) await a referee's call Friday at Harding Field in Kittitas. Coyotes senior wide receiver Michael Towner (22) breaks a River View sophomore defensive end Cody Brown (23) tackle Friday at Harding Field in Kittitas. Coyotes junior defensive tackle Owen Stickney (50) chases River View junior quarterback Ajani Fornos (11) Friday at Harding Field in Kittitas. Coyotes senior Michael Towner (22) closes on River View junior quarterback Ajani Fornos (11) Friday at Harding Field in Kittitas. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josh Rosbach and the Coyotes set their sights on their first WIAA Football Class 2B State Championships appearance since 2016 Friday, but instead junior running back Miguel Farias and River View punched their first state playoff ticket since 2013.The Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West No. 2 Kittitas/Thorp football team fell 42-21 to East No. 2 River View in an EWAC loser-out crossover contest at Harding Field in Kittitas.The Panthers (8-2 overall) advanced to the first round of state, scheduled to begin Nov. 12-13, in search of their first championship, and the Coyotes (5-3) will stay home. Tony Rios returned the opening kickoff 65 yards up the left seam for a score Friday and the Coyotes, after two-point run failed, led 6-0 with 11:47 left in the first quarter.Farias answered with a one-yard run up the middle and River View led 7-6 at 5:39, but Rosbach dashed 17 yards for a score and ran for two more to give Kittitas/Thorp a 14-7 edge at 3:06.Michael Towner intercepted Panthers junior quarterback Ajani Fornos at the River View 43, but the Panthers picked it right back at their own 20 and Farias ran for another one-yard score, but the point-after missed and the Coyotes stayed ahead 14-13 with 6:15 to halftime. Kittitas/Thorp backed up to its own 10 with personal fouls, but Rosbach and Towner connected for 64 yards and Rios caught a five-yard pass from Rosbach in the right of the end zone, Jonathan Marin put in the extra point and the Coyotes jumped out 21-13 with 3:25 to intermission.Panthers junior wide receiver Pio Guzman caught a 15-yard pass at the right pylon and caught a two-point pass left, however, to help tie it 21-21 at the break.Kittitas/Thorp and River View traded fumbles in the Panthers end of the field to open the third quarter before Farias ran home from five yards and River View pulled ahead 28-21 at 5:25 in the third.Panthers senior cornerback Jude Senger intercepted Rosbach at the River View 9 and kept his side up into the third, and sophomore wide receiver Austin Eckhart’s 27-yard touchdown catch up the right seam helped to give his team insurance at 35-21 with 7:24 left in the evening.Farias closed the night in style with a 14-yard run to the end zone with 2:14 left.The Coyotes are set to graduate Rios, Towner, Julian Valencia, Wyatt Kulm, Julian Vastenhouw and Yahir Zamora in the spring. 