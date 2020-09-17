He descended on baseball like a red tail hawk on a sparrow.
His quick hands and speed led him to the Major Leagues at the age of 26 during a time when New York Yankees announced they were adding numbers on the backs of their uniforms; the New York Giants used the first public address system in a big-league ballpark.
SULTAN OF SWAT
Babe Ruth was the king of round trippers (46) and slugging percentage (.697). Lefty Grove led strikeouts (170) and winning percentage (.769). The left-hand hitting Roy Johnson led the league in doubles (45) his rookie season in Detroit.
But before he set Tigers records of most runs by rookie (128 in 1929) or most doubles by a rookie (45 in 1929). The Native American from Pryor, Okla., cut his teeth playing with the minor league team the Ellensburg Hawks.
“The Central Washington League was considered a Class D minor league team at the time. Roy played in the CW League from 1922-24 with guys like Stump Ferguson from the Ferguson’s who are in the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame,” local historian/lecturer Ty Phelan said.
“Roy also played with Leo Fitterer of Fitterer’s Furniture fame. John Oldman Plan was the manger of the Hawks from 1922 to 1925.”
NOTABLES
Other local notables on the Hawks include Ray Pautzke, son of the photographer. The Pautzke’s, who are known here for their fishing bait, and historical photography.
Clyde Suver played football and baseball at WSU before returning to Ellensburg after World War I. Suver was the Cattleman’s Association President for 30 years when he and the Stuart Anderson family (Angus beef stock) founded their farm a few miles down the road in Thorp around 1920.
It didn’t take long for Johnson, who was a member of the Cherokee Nation, to move up through the minor league ladder. He played in the Tacoma Industrial League (1924-25). From there he moved up to the Pacific Coast League (1926-28) with the San Francisco Seals.
GREAT MINOR LEAGUE TEAM
“He was on one of the greatest Seals teams of all time. At that point in time, the 1928 Seals were considered the New York Yankees of the Pacific Coast League,” Phelan said. “He was a part of a Murder’s Row hitting lineup. The outfield one of its most feared hitting-outfields in minor league history with Roy, Earl Averill and Smead Jolley (1926-1928).”
Johnson broke into the Major League in 1929 with the Detroit Tigers. He would later play with Detroit (1929-32), Boston (1932-35), the New York Yankees (1936-37) and the New York Bees (1937-38). But he spent most of his time in the majors with the Tigers and Red Sox. He was a four-time .300 hitter.
In his 1929 debut, Johnson became the first rookie in Major League history to get 200 hits in a season (201) and also led the American League with 45 doubles and 640 at-bats, hitting .314 with a career-high 128 runs, according to Phelan. In 1931, he led the American League with 19 triples and 33 stolen bases.
CONTACT HITTER
Johnson, a strong contact and line-drive hitter with a strong throwing arm, was traded to the Red Sox midseason in 1932. He had three productive years with Boston hitting .313 with 95 RBI during 1933. The former Ellensburg Hawk added career-highs .320 and 119 RBI in 1934, and .315 to his resume in 1935.
Johnson, who was inducted into the Tacoma-Pierce County Sports Hall of Fame (1960) and the State of Washington Sports Hall of Fame (1978), achieved every baseball player’s dream in 1936 when he played in the World Series as a part-time outfielder with the Yankees.
He finished his 10-season, big league career as .296 hitter with 58 home runs and 555 RBI in 1,155 games.
Johnson died in Tacoma at the age of 70, but his legacy as one of the first Native Americans to play Major League baseball started right here in Ellensburg, where he soared like a hawk.