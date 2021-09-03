Royal Knights roll to a 41-0 win over Ellensburg By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Sep 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Ellensburg’s Colton Magruder hauls in a pass during the first quarter of Friday night’s game against Royal. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Caleb Menzel (99) pressures Royal quarterback Derek Bergeson during first quarter action Friday night in the Ellensburg home opener. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record George Wright (31) makes a play in the Royal defensive backfield Friday night. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Ellensburg cornerback Darius Andaya closes in to make the stop in the first quarter. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Royal Knights played like a program that was just two years removed the longest winning streak in the nation, rolling up a couple of touchdowns each quarter en route to a 41-0 victory over Ellensburg Friday night at Andreotti Field.The Bulldogs (0-1) did some good things, but looked and played young against a veteran Knights team (1-0) that went undefeated during last year's abbreviated season, which included a victory over 4A Moses Lake.“We had an opportunity early on the second series,” Bulldogs coach Jeff Zenisek said. “But when you look at all the new faces we have with all the freshmen and sophomores and it's all a learning experience. “There were some things I didn't like, but we'll grow up fast and we'll be all right.”Royal rolled up 155 yards rushing on 19 carries and had 223 yards passing for 378 in total yards. The Bulldogs finished with just 165 total yards on 48 offensive plays. But they had their moments.Late in the first half, Ellensburg drove the ball to the Royal 30-yard line with a chance to score, but it ended when Elijah Jenks stepped in front of a Joe Bugni pass for the interception on the Knights 15-yard line.The Bulldogs had another nice drive late in the game with fourth-and-goal on the nine. But a procedure call, coupled with a holding call on consecutive penalties squelched that one with 5:50 left in the fourth quarter. “I thought the drive in the second quarter was a good drive,” Bugni said. “We ran the ball well tonight, but you have to go with what the defense gives you. That was a good team and they played well on defense.”Royal took a 27-0 lead into the locker room at the intermission. But the real swing vote came in the fourth quarter when they blocked a punt and scored on the very next play when Derek Bergeson found Edgar Delarosa on a 27-yard go route down the near sideline for the touchdown against single coverage.“A lot of the time we were in Cover 3. A lot of their routes were crossing routes,” corner back Darius Adaya said. “They were good throws. But there' simple ways to make the corrections. We just need to keep working.”Bugni finished the night 15-of-24 for 144 yards with the one interception. Ryker Fortier caught eight balls for 80 yards and George Wright had four catches for 18.Emmett Hoyt had three tackles and Tate Taylor finished with two solo tackles.Ellensburg travels to Yakima next week to play Davis. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rodney Harwood Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. 