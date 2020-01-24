RSVP and the Volunteer Center of Kittitas County will no longer host the Manastash Metric Bike ride event this October, according to a news release.
According to RSVP Director Carol Findley, the advisory council members and staff decided it was time to let the event go and hope that another local organization will take it over. She said it was a very hard and emotional decision for everyone involved but the timing seemed right so staff and advisory council members can concentrate on other program areas.
RSVP took over the event from United Way in 2010 and had been hosting it every year since then. It served as a fund raiser for RSVP and helped the local program with necessary additional funds. During the past two years RSVP has been fortunate to have received additional funds with their federal and state grants.
RSVP and the Volunteer Center wishes to thank everyone who helped with the event during the past years and appreciate their support, especially the local bike riding community and volunteers.
If another local organization is interested in taking over the bike ride event, they should contact the RSVP and Volunteer Center office at 509-962-4311.