Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


It’s been 40 years since the Bulldogs boys’ last state basketball championship in 1971 — and 80 years since their first in 1931 — but three years since their last Central Washington Athletic Conference title, so that would be a good first step.

Ellensburg will look to make its 27th state appearance since 1923 after — despite winning the CWAC crown in 2018 — its last Class 2A trip in 2015.

Selah’s three-time CWAC MVP Noah Pepper is a new Central Washington Wildcat and, though the Vikings’ Coach of the Year Tim Garza is still in charge and 6-foot-2-inch second-team senior power forward Jack Kuhn is back, the window is open.

All-CWAC picks Cade Gibson (a first-team senior point guard), JT Fenz (a first-team senior shooting guard/point guard), Emmett Fenz (a first-team junior shooting guard/small forward/power forward) and Darius Andaya (an honorable mention sophomore) lead the Bulldogs into action this time around.

Ellensburg scored an average of 61 points against 63 given up in its abbreviated 4-9 overall, 4-9 CWAC run this spring, so there’s an emphasis on flying around in a full-court press and being able to break it.

“I think that our communication on defense has been great and will help us stay in games, even if we struggle offensively that night,” Emmett Fenz said. “Obviously we’ll know more about our strengths after the first few games.”

The Bulldogs are upperclassman-heavy with seniors Noah Nealey, Fletcher Conaway, Jack Morrill, Aiden Lewis and Ryker Fortier, and juniors Gavin Marrs, Josh Boast and Eli Lewis.

“Gavin, Noah, Aiden and Fletcher have all started games on varsity, and Josh and Eli both have varsity experience from last season,” said Ellensburg coach Tony Graham, into his sixth season with the Bulldogs. “Jack and Ryker will be playing varsity for the first time.”

Ellensburg is scheduled to open its season at home at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday against Wenatchee after Saturday’s opener against Class 4A Eastmont and practices leading up to it were canceled with COVID-19 concerns.

The Bulldogs will enter non-conference tilts at Class 1A La Salle, which came up fifth at state in 2019-20, Dec. 7 in Union Gap, and against 10-time state champion Lynden, which won its most recent title in Class 2A in 2018-19, Dec. 28 at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

Ellensburg opens CWAC action at Grandview and second-team seniors Noe and Ferrell Medina and honorable mention junior Julian Garza Dec. 17, and will start the new year Jan. 4 at Selah before the Vikings come to town Jan. 22.

“One of our strengths will be our experience,” Graham said. “These guys have played a lot of basketball with each other over the years and they all get along really well. Right now we are dealing with some illness and injuries to about half the guys, but when we are at full strength this team will be very competitive in the league and in the playoffs.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.