Ellensburg High School announced the retirement of softball coach Scott Gant on Tuesday.
“The adoration of Scott by his kids and fellow coaches was evident,” EHS athletic director Cole Kanyer said. “Though he may look gruff and tough, he is as funny as they come and is extremely knowledgeable about the sport and cares about his athletes.”
Gant, who took over the program in 2016, led the Bulldogs to three straight state appearances, including a second-place finish in 2018. Ellensburg captured the Central Washington Athletic Conference championship and district title in both ’17 and ’18.
In 2019, the Bulldogs finished 11-11 (8-5 CWAC) and missed the state tournament. Ellensburg lost its 2020 spring season because of the coronavirus and a spring schedule for 2021 has yet to be solidified by the WIAA.
Gant leaves the program with a 79-23 win-loss record.
“I think it’s just been building,” Gant said of what made Bulldog softball so successful. “We started the program, the little kids in ’96 and a lot of the same parents were there. It takes a lot of parents, some good kids and summer programs, and I think it all just helped everything.”
Gant, who works for Ellensburg Water Company, said his job changed and has to be at work more often. But he believes the program has a good couple of years ahead.
Greg Olin will become the interim head coach.
Gant on what he’s going to miss?
“The girls,” he said. “Since I started coaching the girls I don’t think I’d ever coach boys again. The girls are a lot of fun and I still stay in touch with a lot of them.”
But he’s not counting out a return to help out in the future.
“Never say never,” Gant said.