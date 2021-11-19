Seattle Pacific volleyball complicates Central Washington’s postseason push By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Jake McNeal Author email Nov 19, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Wildcats fifth-year middle blocker Leanna Shymanski (12) elevates for a shot against Seattle Pacific senior outside hitter Maddie Batiste (8) and junior setter Austin Ibale (3) Thursday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats freshman outside hitter Marianna Payne (18) and fifth-year middle blocker Leanna Shymanski (12) defend against Seattle Pacific Thursday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Wildcats sophomore setter Sydney Remsberg (2) serves Thursday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg. Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Wildcats find themselves in a jam for second in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference as their regular-season Senior Day finale against rival Montana State Billings approaches at noon Saturday.The Central Washington University volleyball team could not stop rival Seattle Pacific from a quick start and its 600th win in program history, 25-15, 25-22, 26-24 on International Students Night Thursday at Nicholson Pavilion in Ellensburg.The Falcons (15-9 overall, 11-6 GNAC) pulled the Wildcats (15-8, 11-6) into a four-way tie with Simon Fraser (17-7, 11-6) and Alaska Anchorage (18-11, 11-6). The top eight seeds from the West Region — three conference winners and the five next-best at-large teams — qualify for the NCAA Division II West Regional scheduled for Dec. 2-5 in a location to be announced, and GNAC champion Western Washington (20-4, 16-1) is the West’s only automatic qualifier so far.“It’s kind of a battle, but we were ranked fourth in the region going into this one,” said Central coach Mario Andaya after the loss Thursday. “You really want to make sure you’re in the top six for sure, or the top five.”The Falcons, ninth in the Nov. 14 poll, snapped the Wildcats’ five-game win streak, won their fourth game in their last five attempts and slapped Central with its first home loss.The Wildcats suffered their fourth sweep of the season and Seattle Pacific sealed its eighth.The Falcons also beat Central for the fifth time in a row, won the season series after getting the better of Central 3-1 home Sept. 18 and took their 17th meeting from the Wildcats in 40 meetings since 2002. Seattle Pacific jumped out 9-0 in the first set before Central kept it within nine at 17-8.“With chunks of points you’re not going to get it all back at once, kind of like a baseball game,” Andaya said. “You’re not going to get it all back in one shot, you just kind of have to see if you can go on some runs and get it close. We just had to stabilize a little bit and see if we could knock off chunks of points and go on some runs when you’re down that far, but if you’re relying on going on some runs it’s a tough deal.”The Wildcats and Falcons tied 6-6 in the second before Seattle Pacific built a 12-7 lead and the Central tied it 17-17, 18-18, 19-19, 20-20 and 22-22.The Falcons led the third set 13-8 but called for time when the Wildcats cut its edge to 23-18, 23-21 and 24-22 and led 24-23 with a Seattle Pacific service error. They tied 24-24 but the Falcons won the final two points of the evening.Tia Andaya led Central with 15 assists and three aces, Sydney Remsberg served 13 assists, Hannah Stires hustled for 11 digs, Ashley Kaufman landed 10 kills and Leanna Shymanski blocked four shots.The Wildcats can beat Montana State (12-15, 7-10) Saturday for the fifth time in a row and the 23rd time in 28 meetings since 2007.The Yellowjackets survived Northwest Nazarene 3-2 Thursday in Nampa, Idaho, for its third win in its last five tries.Fans can watch the game at youtube.com/CWUAthletics. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jake McNeal Author email Follow Jake McNeal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. 