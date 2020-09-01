Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 31-Sept. 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n BB holes were reported in a window of a motor home on Ronald Ridge Road. The reporting party also believed someone had been in the motorhome as her cat was trapped in it.

n A silver Lexus parked in front of a business on West First Street in Cle Elum reportedly was hit by a Toyota Rav 4, which then left the scene.

n A backpack containing gold and medical marijuana was reported stolen on Lake Cabins Road.

n A subject reportedly was loitering with a dog off-leash in the area of the cubby electrical panel on South Main Street.

n A hit and run was reported on North Dolarway Road.

n A truck reportedly lost its hay bales in the round about on North Dolarway Road and West University Way.

n A theft was reported on Cathedral Pass Trail.

n A hit and run was reported on West Fifth Avenue.

n Multiple vehicles reportedly were egged on West Creeksedge Way.

n Low-flying planes were reported on Kerr Road.

n A woman reported she was walking on the Iron Horse Trail at Snoqualmie Pass when a man started harassing her and told her to go back to King County. She believed he was harassing her because she was wearing a mask.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 31-Sept. 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n An outside fire was reported in Salmon la Sac area.

n Smoke was reported coming from the roof of a house on Alford Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 31-Sept. 1 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 20-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for possession of controlled substances. Bail $5,000.

