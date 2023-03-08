Support Local Journalism


The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced its All-Region indoor season honorees including the Central Washington University track and field team’s Angus Beaton, Lauryn Chandler, Johan Correa, Ellie DeGroot, E’lexis Hollis, Drew Klein and Braydon Maier on Tuesday, according to a CWU news release.

“It is always great to see that we have people who rank among the top performers not just in the conference, but on the entire West Coast, as well,” Wildcats coach Kevin Adkisson said.


