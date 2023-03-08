The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced its All-Region indoor season honorees including the Central Washington University track and field team’s Angus Beaton, Lauryn Chandler, Johan Correa, Ellie DeGroot, E’lexis Hollis, Drew Klein and Braydon Maier on Tuesday, according to a CWU news release.
“It is always great to see that we have people who rank among the top performers not just in the conference, but on the entire West Coast, as well,” Wildcats coach Kevin Adkisson said.
All seven Central honorees finished in their regional top five.
Beaton, a 6-foot, 5-inch graduate from Olympia, turned in a season-best 50 feet, 11 inches in the weight throw at the Dec. 10, 2022, Spokane Invitational.
Chandler, a 5-foot, 3-inch senior of Bremerton, won the Great Northwest Athletic Conference’s 60-meter hurdles championship in 8.57 seconds and qualified for the NCAA Division II Indoor Championships Saturday and Sunday in Virginia Beach, Va.
Correa, a 6-foot Kennewick native and junior transfer from Spokane Falls CC, started the season breaking program records week after week and won the men’s 800 run in 1 minute, 52.82 seconds Feb. 20-21 in Spokane.
DeGroot, a 5-foot-8 freshman of Enumclaw, came away with a season-high 3,174 points in the women’s pentathlon at the Feb. 10-11 Whitworth Invitational in Spokane.
Hollis, a 5-foot-4 junior of Ellensburg, set the school women’s 60 dash record in 7.56 seconds at the GNAC Indoor Championships and joins Chandler in this weekend’s national championships.
Klein, a 5-foot-11 sophomore of Auburn, got up for a season-high 14-6.25 in the men’s pole vault at the WSU Open Feb. 2-4 in Spokane.
Maier, a graduate student of Selah and an All-Region talent in the men’s pole vault and the men’s heptathlon, won the GNAC pole vault title at 15-5.75 and went for a season-high 5,128 points at the Whitworth Invitational.