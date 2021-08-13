Before Tia Andaya even started playing volleyball in her early teen years, her dad, Mario, already knew she had something different in her.
When she was learning how to swim at the local pool, Mario would see her looking across the lanes and swimming faster than her counterparts. During swim lessons.
“She’s built a little bit different,” he said. “When she sees something, her drive is on another level. Even if it’s just anything in the yard, and you hear this all the time with other athletes, she takes it serious when she’s trying to get the upper hand. I’ve noticed that from day one.”
Tia has grown up around volleyball and Central Washington volleyball, in particular. Her dad took over the Wildcats’ program in 1993, and is now entering year 26 at the helm of the volleyball squad. Throughout her childhood, when she wasn’t helping the Ellensburg High School volleyball team to success, she played up against older and more mature girls, dating back to when she was 11 competing on a 14u team.
Now, after two successful years in Spokane at Gonzaga, Tia is returning to Ellensburg to come play for her dad.
“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” she said. “Not many people get this experience, I’m super blessed. It’s definitely going to be different. It’s going to be intense at times, but I’m super excited because we can dive that much deeper into the game.”
Not many parents get to coach their children near the highest level of their sport, so to have this opportunity, for both father and daughter, was too good to pass up.
“This is kind of what you dream about,” Mario said. “We’re pretty blessed that it worked out. It was very hard to see her go off and not get to watch her play. Not necessarily that she went away, cause I was excited for her, but it was very hard not to keep tabs and watch her make that journey that she went through as a dad. Now I get to watch first hand, and I don’t see what better situation than this.”
With an immensely young roster this season, Tia will enter the fold for the Wildcats as one of the few who have seen substantial collegiate volleyball action. CWU has just two athletes on its roster listed as either junior or senior, and with legitimate Division I experience at Gonzaga, Tia will see the floor as both a setter and an outside hitter this season.
While Tia said she enjoyed her role with Gonzaga, where she was the only setter on the roster, she’s looking forward to expanding her role with the Wildcats and delving back into hitting, where she starred at the prep level.
“Now that I’m hitting as well, I have an insight into what hitters are seeing,” Tia said. “That helps even more, to help understand and feel the game and feel what my teammates are going through. It’s huge, it’s going to help tremendously.”
But more than anything, Tia saw the perfect opportunity to continue to grow as a person and as a player, in a culture and program she is all too familiar with. When she and her dad were having discussions about whether transferring to play for him would be a good idea, not once did they have to discuss their relationship as father and daughter.
“I don’t think we’ve ever had a doubt in our minds that this could be something that was real,” Mario said. “When we were discussing it, it was all about what her role would be and how she could help the team ... Those things really helped us and are helping us right now on the practice court.”
And now that Tia is back in Ellensburg and practicing and getting better with her father and coach, Tia is seeing the same things she saw from her father that she did when she was living at home and learning from him as a prep athlete.
“He’s full of wisdom,” she said. “He’s been around the game for so long, he knows what he’s talking about. He’s so knowledgeable and he’s a visionary. He’s super creative, he’s always looking for ways to make his players better.
“He’s not a cookie cutter coach … he’s not going to try and conform anybody to fit into a certain mold. He’s giving, he gives his coaching to raise the players into their own player.”
For both father and daughter, this is a full circle moment. After years of hard work, coaching, and yes, some blood, sweat, and tears, they’re back together again in pursuit of Wildcat success. Looking back at everything they’ve already been through together, Tia said that volleyball has brought her and Mario closer together than she ever could have imagined.
“The journey that we’ve been on has been super unique, and I wish more people could experience it because it’s brought us together so much and we’re so close because of it,” she said. “I’m super appreciative of that.”