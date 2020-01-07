KITTITAS — As years go by, changes always occur.
Coaches come and go, and new players arrive as others graduate. Fans get older and a new generation comes in.
But what’s been a constant is who’s behind that scoring table game after game for Kittitas High School basketball.
“I have no idea how many former players, former coaches, community members that she knows and have seen come through the memorial gym or the new gym,” said Kittitas PA announcer Jon Guddat.
“She’s just been the one constant.”
Many people outside of Kittitas might not know of Allie Schomer, but it’s one that merits recognition. For 30 plus years, Schomer has been bookkeeping for both the Kittitas girls and boys basketball teams.
While she may be just tracking stats and fouls, Schomer has a special place with the program.
Former KHS boys head coach Tim Ravet made sure her name was always announced along with the players and coaches at the state tournament.
And it’s well deserved because of her fidelity to the kids and teams she’s been part of.
“I think she has love for not only the kids but loves sports, loves basketball,” Ravet said. “Just enjoys being part of it. And I think that commitment she’s shown has helped make the glue of the program. When you see someone that committed as a scorekeeper it’s pretty hard not to get committed as a player or as a coach.”
Schomer, 76, and her husband, Joe, moved to Kittitas County in 1971 and they both taught at Central Washington University before she later continued her profession at KHS.
Schomer always carried a love for sports growing up, especially basketball. Some might remember her daughter Judy was a standout basketball and volleyball player at KHS and later coached the KHS girls basketball team.
Joe also played semi-pro basketball before he and Schomer met, and he continued to be involved with the sport when the two lived in Wenatchee.
“That basketball love, it just kind of never left,” Schomer said. “It’s always a sport we both like to really enjoy.”
Schomer and Joe both were at the scoring table together for several years as she was on the book and he was in charge of the clock, back when Kittitas vied in the Jimmy Johnson Gymnasium.
Even after her retirement from KHS in 2007, she keeps at it.
“For the love of the game,” Schomer said on what keeps her coming back year after year. “And I always liked being involved in what kids were doing. And that’s why I taught. It’s just nice to be part of what they’re doing, you know?”
MANY MEMORABLE MOMENTS
She witnessed incredible runs with both programs, including the boys’ three state championships from 2016-19.
But it wasn’t the most indelible memory because there were too many to count.
“I don’t know really what was because to me, they’re all really fun memories,” Schomer said.
She and Guddat have been working together for the past four years, but he’s known her since he was the Daily Record sports editor in 2000. He’s always appreciated their chats during games.
“We’re always talking throughout the entire game. And hopefully, she doesn’t mind that I’m bothering her, I just enjoy talking to her so much,” Guddat chuckled.
Guddat is impressed by how professional she stays, even though she’s one of the biggest fans of KHS basketball.
“She’s even keel, level, even in the most exciting games,” he said. “I know she gets excited and I know she’s happy for her community and her team, but she’s like the one constant. She doesn’t have highs and lows, no matter how excited or frustrated she might get with the game. It doesn’t change her ability to do the scorebook and do it well.”
Schomer pondered retirement from scorekeeping after the boys won its third consecutive state title last season.
But it was quickly put to bed.
“I thought, ‘oh, OK, seniors are done, maybe I’ll be done.’ And then I said, ‘no, I can’t do it,’” Schomer said.
Will she return next season?
“I don’t know, I don’t know. God willing, who knows,” Schomer said while smiling.