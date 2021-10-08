SHUTOUT CITY: Ellensburg girls’ soccer blanks Cascade, wins ninth in a row BY JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Oct 8, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Senior midfielder Anna Engeland (21), senior forward Dylan Philip (14) and the Ellensburg High School girls' soccer team beat visiting Class 1A Cascade 8-0 Thursday. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nothing gets past the Bulldogs lately.The Ellensburg High School girls’ soccer team pitched its fifth shutout of the year — its fourth by at least a six-goal margin — in an 8-0 nonconference home win against Class 1A Cascade Thursday.“We want to shut everyone out, and if we get early goals it seems to turn into a shutout,” Bulldogs coach Jim Engeland said. “Our defense is amazing: We have two of the best goalkeepers, Reagan Messner and Vivianne Wright. We never talk about the game after the game, the players just highlight who they think did well.” The runaway was also Ellensburg’s biggest of the season since it annihilated Ephrata 7-0 Sept. 23 on the same field.Dylan Philip scored 10th-, 23rd-, 45th- and 70th-minute goals as the Bulldogs (9-1 overall), sporting pink uniforms in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, led the Kodiaks (6-6) by a 4-0 count at intermission.Melissa Sanchez scored in the sixth with a Jamison Philip assist, and Kylie Clasen fed Philip, who split three defenders in the box and put the ball into the left of the goal, in the 10th. Anna Engeland’s 21st-minute shot from the top nailed the top-left corner of the Cascade goal and ricocheted out, but Dylan Philip came right back for a Halle Smith-assisted goal in the 23rd and Jamison Philip scored with Dylan Philip’s help in the 24th.Frances Valverde’s 28th-minute shot from the right of the keeper’s line drew contact and bounced out, and Dylan Philip’s next one-on-one with the keeper in traffic just missed the left post on its way out of bounds.Dylan Philip split three defenders again, this time with a Sanchez pass, and took the Kodiaks’ replacement keeper left for her third goal in the 45th. She skipped a pass to Jamison Philip from the right across the face of the Cascade goal with the keeper out of place in the 50th, but Jamison Philip’s shot sailed just high and over the goal.Jamison Philip swooped in at the left of the Cascade keeper’s line as the ball came loose in the 61st and, though the shot went wide left, Sanchez knocked in a point-blank rebound on Ellensburg’s next keeper-deflected shot in the 62nd.Jamison Philip fed Dylan Philip with a quick 70th-minute pass from the right into the middle of the box for Dylan Philip’s fourth goal, Victoria Zimmerman’s 78th-minute header from the top of the box cleared everything but the keeper who corralled it, and Engeland’s corner kick from the left seconds later went in off of the keeper’s gloves.Next for the Bulldogs is a Central Washington Athletic Conference home game against East Valley (7-4, 5-3), which fell 2-0 at home to Selah Thursday and came up short to Ellensburg three times in the spring, scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesFamily speaks out about loved one lost to fentanyl overdoseSuspect in Ellensburg overdose death arrested in HawaiiLetter: Sign's message is demeaning and rude to womenLabor of love: Seth Mills opens his own bicycle repair shopSound of music returns: Central Washington University bands get back into performingHuman remains found near Stampede PassOct. 1 blotter: Pretended to have sex with stuffed bearFamilies and friends of those lost to overdose hold public remembranceFirst responders seek resources to battle mental health, addiction issues in communityNajar, Cle Elum-Roslyn football high-step past Granger on Homecoming Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter