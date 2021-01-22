High School sports could very well return on Feb. 1 – for the first time in 11 months.
While it might not be a traditional season or schedule, it’s something.
Because of the low risks of golf, tennis, cross country and track and field, the South Central Region of the Central Washington Athletic Conference will attempt for a Feb. 1 start date.
The CWAC, which was at 10 teams in 2019, lost three because of the Washington Interscholastic Activities Associations’ reclassification in 2020. But now because of Gov. Jay Inslee’s new Healthy Washington two-phase plan, the state was structured into eight regions, and only five of the CWAC teams are in the South Central region (Kittitas County, Yakima County, Benton County, Franklin County, Walla Walla County and Columbia County).
Ephrata High School (North Central region) and Othello High School (East region) were the two out.
“The South Central CWAC have set some dates. We’d agree that we’d follow the WIAA schedule, which currently is Feb. 1 to March 20 for all fall sports, March 15 to May 1 for all spring sports, and April 26 to June 12 for all winter sports,” Ellensburg athletic director Cole Kanyer said.
With the current rate of COVID-19, it doesn’t seem like the South Central region will be hitting the four metrics the state requires anytime soon to move up to Phase 2, which numerous sports have to be in to compete.
• Decreasing trend in 14-day rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100K population
• Decreasing trend in 14-day rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100K population
• Average 7-day percent occupancy of ICU staffed beds less than 90%
• 7-day percent positivity of COVID-19 tests less than 10%
But low-risk sports such as golf, tennis, cross county and track have a legitimate chance to soon begin competition.
“We have some sports we are going to do our best to execute in Phase 1,” Kanyer said.
All other sports are in question but are allowed to practice with protocols in place.
Schedules will be released next week for the four fall sports, Kanyer said.