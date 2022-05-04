With a forecast of heavy rain in the Puget Sound presenting unplayable field conditions at St. Martin's University in Lacey, the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Softball Championships will switch from Saint Martin's to Central Washington University’s Frederick Field in Ellensburg.
No. 2 Saint Martin's (29-18 overall) will see No. 3 Western Washington (29-22) at 10 a.m. Thursday before No. 1 Northwest Nazarene (30-18) takes on No. 4 Central Washington (19-25) at 12:30 p.m.
The losers of both games will enter an elimination game at 3 p.m. Thursday, while the winners will face off at 11 a.m. Friday. A second elimination game will follow at 1:30 p.m., and the championship game will begin at noon Saturday.
All GNAC Softball Championship games will stream at GNAC.tv.
Fans who have already purchased advance tickets for the Saint Martin's site will have their tickets honored at the Central Washington site.
Upper Kittitas County Basketball Club 3-on-3 Tournament registration open
The Triple Shot 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, to be played July 2 on First Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Wright Avenue in Downtown Cle Elum, welcomes the entire Kittitas community and is open for registration via cleelum3on3.com.
Fees are $100 per team and $50 per kindergarten-through-first-grade through June 26, and all are guaranteed at least three games.
The tournament hosted 68 teams from three states from kindergarten to competitive adults when last it was held in 2019.
Ellensburg Golf Club hole-in-ones recorded
Debbie Whitman scored her first-ever hole in one on the 111-yard fifth hole April 21 at Ellensburg Golf Club. She used an 8-iron, and her playing partners Mary Hubbard, Velma Henry and Jackie Galbraith witnessed the shot.
Rich Fairell scored his first-ever hole-in-one at the 18th hole April 17 at Ellensburg Golf Club. He used a driver from 185 yards into the wind, and playing partners John Heaton, Jeff Zeleny and Skip Hoadley witnessed the shot.