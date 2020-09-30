Winter is coming, and looms is the fate for the Great Northwest Athletic Conference winter athletics.
Division II fall sports championships were canceled entirely by the NCAA after ample conferences opted to delay their fall seasons to the spring. Now, winter sports schedules are soon to be muddled.
The GNAC CEO board and athletic directors decide whether to delay start dates for practice and competition this Thursday, according to Central Washington University athletic director Dennis Francois. For college basketball in the GNAC, practice commences Oct. 15 and competition on Dec. 1.
But with the coronavirus still at large and schools adhering to various local guidelines and the Canadian border closed, it seems likely that the GNAC will push back winter sports.
“On Oct. 1, they are going to vote again to determine if we’re going to keep that in place as Dec. 1 or possibly move it to January knowing that not all our schools as we stand right now would be able to even compete under the current local guidelines that various institutions fall within,” Francois said on a phone interview Monday.
According to Francois, there will be two determining options: To delay conference competition until January but allow for non-conference play in December with an early November start date for practice or delay conference and non-conference play in January with an early December start date for practice.
Even if non-conference games are allowed in December, Francois doesn’t see many schools scheduling them.
“The situation going on with COVID, I’m assuming most of those are probably, No. 1, going to be fanless and No. 2, most of the coaches would probably rather play exhibitions, scrimmages or exhibition games compared to actual games that count,” he said. “Especially knowing the CCAA (California Collegiate Athletic Association) isn’t competing until January and then the Pac West is going to have very, very minimal games in the month of December as well, if any.
“Finding D2 competition is very tough, but hopefully there are some possible exhibition games at the Division I level or Division III teams in our area that would be very cost-efficient and just close proximity to get those games in.”
Will fans be allowed if competition does indeed occur?
“At this point, I would say no,” Francois said. “It’s a hard thing to say that because it’s just tough to imagine playing without any fans in real games. As it stands right now, I don’t think most of us will be in a position to be able to have fans at our games especially in some of those areas — Seattle area of course which most in Phase 2 and right now, we’re (Ellensburg) in a modified Stage 3. We would have to get to Stage 4 in order to get us there and I just don’t know if that’s in the cards or not.
If that’s the case, then CWU will possibly explore ways to enhance its streaming service.
“We have looked a little bit of the possibility of going a multicamera production, but that’s still kind of in its infancy right now,” Francois said.
Luke Olson: lolson@kvnews.com; on Twitter: @lukeolsonb