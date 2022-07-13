Ellensburg’s 11U All-Stars are North Washington Cal Ripken State Tournament champions.
The youngsters beat Wenatchee for the crown July 9 at their very own Rotary Park Youth Fields after earning a first-round bye with group play wins over Eastmont (Wenatchee) July 7 and Mount Vernon-Conway July 8.
“I think these guys, when they needed to step up the most, they really came and stepped up,“ said first-year 11U All-Stars head coach Dusty Hutchinson, who coached his older son, Brock, from 9U to 12U and coaches his younger son, Owen, this summer. “They really brought it this weekend. They came out to the championship game and didn’t want Wenatchee to beat them.”
Ellensburg beat Port Angeles in the semifinals July 9 and got the better of Wenatchee after dropping their first three head-to-head this season, which began with tryouts in March.
Of their state run, All-Stars Daniel Dermond, Parker Edson and Teague Smith agreed it was “good that we won every game.”
Off the All-Stars go to the Cal Ripken 11-Year-Old Pacific Northwest Regional Tournament against teams from Montana, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Canada July 21-23 at the Kennewick Americans Youth Baseball Fields in Kennewick, but not before their car wash fundraiser from 2 p.m. — 6 p.m. Thursday at Prosite Pest Control in Ellensburg.
There is just over a week and a half between state and regionals for teams to make travel plans, and Ellensburg will make a 1-hour, 55-minute trip from Rotary Park to Kennewick instead of what some believed would be a 5-hour, 43-minute venture to Meridian, Idaho.
West Linn (Oregon) is the defending 11U Regional champion, and there is no 11U World Series.
“A lot of these kids have been playing together all summer and last year, so it was fun to see them come together and working, and, playing the teams we did,” All-Stars coach Brent Scherzinger said. “Regionals will be fun: It’s not every day that a team gets to go somewhere else where teams from different states are going to show up and say, ‘All right, let’s play ball, let’s see what you’ve got.’ There are a lot of kids who come through baseball who don’t get to go.”
Regional results will appear online at pnwbaberuth.com/regional-tournament-scores/.
Per Ellensburg Youth Baseball & Softball, these 11U All-Stars are the latest state champions since Ellensburg 10U baseball won its second such title in 2014 and 9U baseball won state in 2013. Ellensburg 12U softball reached the World Series in 2017 and 2018, and 10U softball got to the World Series in 2017.
Talking and high-fives were points of emphasis in practice Tuesday at Rotary Park’s Jeff Greear Field, home of the 2014, 2017 and 2018 Class 2A champion Ellensburg High School baseball team.
“It’s nice that it’s not all the way down in Idaho,” Scherzinger said. “We all thought it was down there, so it saves a bunch of gas money. Most kids are done playing by now, and luckily this group got to keep going for at least another 10 days or so, so we’ll see what happens, and something like this is good for the community. It’s fun for kids where they can go, ‘Hey, we won state, that’s cool, and maybe you guys can win it next year.’”