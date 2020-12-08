A plethora of phone calls and texts flooded Steele Venters’ cell phone Monday night.
It’s inevitable, of course, for the Ellensburg High School grad (2019) after his brief eight-minute appearance for Eastern Washington University basketball during its matchup versus the University of Oregon Monday.
It didn’t matter how many minutes he played or what he achieved on the court. But it’s been 663 days since the last time he played in a competitive game — a district playoff loss for Ellensburg that came at the hands of Wapato High School.
Venters, who redshirted in the 2019-20 season, entered the game with 7:52 remaining in the fourth quarter with the Eagles trailing the Ducks, 55-44. Fifty seconds later, a Jacob Groves steal led to Venters knocking down his first career attempt from beyond the arc.
“It was a great feeling to hear my name again,” the 6-foot-7 Venters said. “I haven’t played in two years so I was a bit nervous at first, but I knew that I was ready.”
It didn’t end there. Venters yet again connected on a 3-point try off an assist from Jack Perry with 4:36 remaining to cut the deficit to 57-50. Oregon followed with a 12-2 spurt to end the game with a 69-52 victory to drop EWU to 0-3.
Venters official stat line: Six points on 2-of-3 shooting along with a steal in eight minutes of play.
“I didn’t know for sure but I knew once I did go in that I would prove to everyone what I could do,” he said. “Hitting that first 3 was a big weight off my back because I knew that if I went in and didn’t produce that I would come right back out (to the bench) most likely, so it felt good.”
Venters finished his high school career with over 1,200 career points and averaged 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists per game as a senior, which led to first-team selection for the Associated Press (2A) and the Central Washington Athletic Conference. Venters also guided the Bulldogs to its first CWAC title in over 15 years after a memorable 79-78 victory over rival Selah High School in which Venters poured in 32 points.
Venters had offers from Central Washington University, Hawaii-Hilo University, St. Martin’s University and Alaska Fairbanks University — all Division II programs – as a senior. Once he received his first Division I offer from EWU, he committed soon after.
“It’s been really good. All my teammates are super cool. It’s definitely a change from high school but I’ve liked it so far and have become a much better player and an overall person from it,” he said. “Redshirting was tough for me because there’s nothing I wanted to do more than play last year but overall, I think it was really good for me to learn the system and grow mentally and physically.”
Venters, four teammates and an assistant coach didn’t suit up in EWU’s first game of the season at Washington State University due to COVID-19 protocol, as there was one positive test in the group, reported by Ryan Collingwood of the Spokesman-Review. EWU fell to WSU 71-68 while playing just six players.
Venters also didn’t play in the Eagles 70-67 loss to the University of Arizona in Tuscon, Arizona.
But he finally got his chance in Eugene.
“It just felt really good to be back on the court again playing,” Venters said.
And on the support from family and friends after the game?
“It’s been awesome knowing that everyone is still rooting for me even though it’s been forever,” he said.
The Eagles were the 2019-2020 Big Sky champions after finishing with a 16-4 conference record (23-8 overall). It solidified EWU as the No. 1 seed in the Big Sky tournament and a berth to the national tournament before the coronavirus shuttered postseason play.
EWU returned four starters from last season and despite a 0-3 start, it seems another strong campaign is on the horizon with two close defeats versus Pac-12 schools and keeping up with another in Oregon until the final four minutes. The Eagles have yet to play in Cheney, and that won’t happen until Dec. 31 when they host Portland State University.
EWU heads to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Wednesday, followed by a trip to Saint Mary’s College of California on Dec. 15. Then comes back-to-back matchups at Northern Arizona University on Dec. 18 and 19.