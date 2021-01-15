Ellensburg High School graduate (2019) unveiled what his hometown had been used to on Thursday night.
This time, Cheney got a taste of it.
With over seven minutes remaining in the second half, the Eastern Washington University redshirt freshman Steele Venters received a pass near the arc, bolted pass his first defender with two dribbles before his baseline right-handed dunk on a defender.
The basket put the Eagles up 54-45.
And Twitter erupted after the dunk.
"Steele Venters just posterized a guy," Ryan Collingwood of the Spokesman-Review said. "I've heard of the freshman's ability, but finally saw it tonight."
"My boy Steele been practicing this on me all year I’m just happy it was on someone else this time!" teammate Tanner Groves tweeted after the win.
Venters finished the game with four points and three assists in 13 minutes of play. The win puts the Eagles at 3-4 on the season.
Thursday's matchup was the first game in 26 days for Eastern.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, eight games have been canceled so far this season.
In four games played, Venters has scored a total of 12 points (5-of-13) with his high of six versus Oregon. He's averaging 9.3 minutes per game.
Eastern is slated with another matchup with Southern Utah University at 12:05 p.m. today in Cheney.